Securing Your Family's Future: The importance of life insurance in your 30s

I’m a 36-year-old living in Abu Dhabi. My wife and I both work, we have two young children in school, a mortgage, and we send money home to support our parents. With the UAE’s Year of Family shining a spotlight on family wellbeing and stability, I’ve been thinking more seriously about life insurance. But I keep putting it off. It feels complicated, expensive, and a little uncomfortable to think about. We’re still young and healthy — do we really need it now?
Let me say this plain and simple. If you’re in your mid-30s with children, a mortgage, and loved ones who rely on you, life insurance isn’t something to postpone. It’s there specifically to support you during this important stage of life, helping you protect what matters most—right now.
One of the biggest misconceptions is that life insurance is only necessary when we’re older. In reality, your 30s are often when your financial responsibilities start to increase. In the UAE, many households are built around dual incomes, long-term mortgage commitments, and private school fees.
According to data from the education industry, annual school fees in the UAE can reportedly range from Dh20,000 to over Dh80,000 per child, depending on the curriculum. Add to that housing costs, where monthly mortgage commitments reportedly average around Dh15-20,000.
Here’s the quiet pain point many families don’t talk about: things feel stable — until they aren’t. If one income were suddenly lost, would the mortgage still be covered? Would your children be able to remain in the same school? Would your spouse have time to grieve without immediate financial pressure? Research across global insurance markets consistently shows that a large percentage of families would struggle to maintain their lifestyle within months of losing a primary income earner. It’s not because they’re irresponsible, it’s because everyday expenses add up quickly.
Another important factor is cost. Life insurance in your mid-30s is significantly more affordable than many people assume. Premiums are largely based on age and health and locking in coverage while you’re young and healthy can mean paying substantially less over the long term compared to waiting until your 40s or 50s.
In the spirit of the UAE’s Year of Family, it helps to reframe life insurance not as a financial product, but as an act of care. It’s a quiet promise that says: “No matter what happens, you’ll be okay.” It means the home stays secure. It means school fees are covered. It means your spouse won’t have to make rushed financial decisions during an already painful time. It buys space - emotional and financial, which is one of the greatest gifts you can leave behind.
A good starting point is simple: consider coverage that could clear your mortgage, replace your income for 10–15 years, and fund your children’s education. The truth is that life insurance isn’t about expecting something bad to happen. It’s about acknowledging that your family relies on you and making sure that reliance never becomes a vulnerability. In a year dedicated to strengthening families across the UAE, taking steps to protect your loved ones financially may be one of the most meaningful decisions you make.