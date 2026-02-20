Securing Your Family's Future: The importance of life insurance in your 30s

In the spirit of the UAE’s Year of Family, it helps to reframe life insurance not as a financial product, but as an act of care. It’s a quiet promise that says: “No matter what happens, you’ll be okay.” It means the home stays secure. It means school fees are covered. It means your spouse won’t have to make rushed financial decisions during an already painful time. It buys space - emotional and financial, which is one of the greatest gifts you can leave behind.