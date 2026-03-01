Qatar intercepts 63 missiles and 11 drones in large-scale Iranian attack, reports eight injuries

Two missiles reach Al Udeid base as Qatar repels attack, no fatalities recorded
Dubai: Qatar announced that its Armed Forces successfully repelled a large-scale Iranian attack targeting its territory with 65 ballistic missiles and 12 drones, strongly condemning what it described as a dangerous escalation and affirming its full and legitimate right to respond.
Qatar News Agency reported that the attack resulted in eight injuries ranging from critical to moderate, in addition to material damage to property, with no fatalities recorded.
Spokespersons at a joint press conference held by the Ministries of Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs stated that 63 missiles and 11 drones were intercepted and shot down, while two missiles reached Al Udeid Air Base and one drone targeted an early warning radar.
On the ground, specialised teams responded to 114 reports of falling debris in various areas across the country, while early warning alerts were activated urging residents to remain indoors, avoid rumors and refrain from photographing the aftermath of the attack.
On the diplomatic front, Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the attack as a flagrant violation of national sovereignty and a threat to regional security. It also expressed full solidarity with the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan over the violations affecting their sovereignty.
Doha further extended its condolences to the UAE and to Islamabad over the death of a Pakistani resident in Abu Dhabi as a result of debris from the attack, reiterating its urgent call for de-escalation and a return to dialogue to spare the region serious repercussions.