Qatar reassures citizens, residents and visitors, confirms services running normally
Dubai: Qatar’s Ministry of Interior said on Saturday that the security situation in the country is stable and safe following today’s attacks on the Iran, adding that there are currently no indicators that would warrant concern over domestic security.
In a statement, the ministry said specialised security agencies are monitoring developments around the clock through an integrated field and operational system, in coordination with relevant authorities, to maintain public security, ensure the safety of citizens, residents and visitors, and guarantee the continuity of services without any impact.
The ministry urged the public to rely on official and approved sources for information, warning against rumours and messages from unknown sources, and calling on people not to share unverified videos or reports.
It added that any updates would be communicated in due course through its official channels.