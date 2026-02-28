GOLD/FOREX
Qatar

Qatar says security stable after attacks on Iran, urges public to avoid rumours

Qatar reassures citizens, residents and visitors, confirms services running normally

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Doha
Supplied

Dubai: Qatar’s Ministry of Interior said on Saturday that the security situation in the country is stable and safe following today’s attacks on the Iran, adding that there are currently no indicators that would warrant concern over domestic security.

In a statement, the ministry said specialised security agencies are monitoring developments around the clock through an integrated field and operational system, in coordination with relevant authorities, to maintain public security, ensure the safety of citizens, residents and visitors, and guarantee the continuity of services without any impact. 

The ministry urged the public to rely on official and approved sources for information, warning against rumours and messages from unknown sources, and calling on people not to share unverified videos or reports.

It added that any updates would be communicated in due course through its official channels.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Related Topics:
IranUS-Israel-Iran war

The Ministry said it would keep the public informed of any developments and the necessary measures to be followed when required.

UAE Ministry of Interior issues public safety update

