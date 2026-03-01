GOLD/FOREX
Qatar

Qatar reports 8 new injuries from Iranian attack

The Ministry urged residents to comply with official instructions and stay indoors

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Smoke rises from an area in the direction of Al Udeid Air Base, which houses the Qatar Emiri Air Force and foreign forces including the US, in Doha on February 28, 2026, following a reported Iranian strike.
AFP

The Ministry of Interior of Qatar announced that eight additional injuries were recorded as a result of the Iranian attack, bringing the total number of people injured to 16. Limited material damage was also reported in various areas.

Security authorities and Civil Defence teams immediately activated response plans to safeguard public safety, maintain essential services and address any emergencies. The Ministry urged residents to comply with official instructions, stay indoors, limit movement unless necessary, avoid approaching debris or unidentified objects, and report them via emergency number 999.

It emphasised the importance of relying solely on official sources and warned against circulating rumours, images or videos of the aftermath to avoid legal consequences. Specialised teams remain deployed around the clock to respond and contain impacts.

