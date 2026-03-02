GOLD/FOREX
Qatar

Qatar shoots down two Iranian SU-24 jets, intercepts missiles

Doha says air defences neutralised ballistic missiles and drones

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Ballistic missiles and drones intercepted before reaching targets. For illustrative purposes only.
Dubai: Doha has announced that its air defences and armed forces successfully intercepted multiple aerial threats targeting the country, according to the Qatar News Agency.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence said the Qatari Emiri Air Force shot down two (SU24) aircraft coming from the Islamic Republic of Iran, attributing the success to high readiness, security vigilance and joint coordination among the relevant authorities.

The ministry also said that air defence systems intercepted seven ballistic missiles, while five drones were also neutralised through coordinated efforts by the Qatari Emiri Air Force and the Qatari Emiri Naval Forces after several areas in the country were targeted earlier today.

The Ministry of Defence stressed that the threats were handled immediately upon detection in line with operational plans, confirming that all missiles were intercepted before reaching their intended targets. 

It also affirmed that the Qatari Armed Forces possess the full capabilities and resources to protect the country’s sovereignty and territory and respond firmly to any external threat.

The situation remains subject to change, with airlines in the region closely monitoring developments and adjusting operations in line with official guidance.

Flight updates: Qatar Airways suspends flights

1m read
Smoke rises from an area in the direction of Al Udeid Air Base, which houses the Qatar Emiri Air Force and foreign forces including the US, in Doha on February 28, 2026, following a reported Iranian strike.

Qatar reports 8 new injuries from Iranian attack

1m read
Smoke rises from an area in the direction of Al Udeid Air Base.

Qatar repels 63 missiles, 11 drones in Iranian attack

2m read
Smoke rises from an area in the direction of Al Udeid Air Base, which houses the Qatar Emiri Air Force and foreign forces including the US, in Doha on February 28, 2026, following a reported Iranian strike.

Qatar intercepts third wave of Iranian missile attacks

1m read