Qatar halts LNG output after drone attack on key energy facilities

Iranian drones hit Ras Laffan and Mesaieed, QatarEnergy suspends production
Dubai: QatarEnergy has announced a halt to the production of liquefied natural gas and related products following a military attack on its operational facilities in Ras Laffan Industrial City and Mesaieed Industrial City.
The move came after Qatar said on Monday that two Iranian drones had targeted energy installations without causing any casualties.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery.
According to a statement from the Qatari Ministry of Defence, the drones struck a water tank at the Mesaieed power plant, and a facility linked to QatarEnergy in Ras Laffan Industrial City. Authorities said an assessment of the damage and losses would be carried out by the relevant entities.
The ministry called on citizens and residents to remain calm, adhere to instructions issued by security authorities and avoid spreading rumours, urging the public to rely on official statements for accurate information.