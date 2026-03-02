GOLD/FOREX
Qatar halts LNG output after drone attack on key energy facilities

Iranian drones hit Ras Laffan and Mesaieed, QatarEnergy suspends production

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Dubai: QatarEnergy has announced a halt to the production of liquefied natural gas and related products following a military attack on its operational facilities in Ras Laffan Industrial City and Mesaieed Industrial City.

The move came after Qatar said on Monday that two Iranian drones had targeted energy installations without causing any casualties.

According to a statement from the Qatari Ministry of Defence, the drones struck a water tank at the Mesaieed power plant, and a facility linked to QatarEnergy in Ras Laffan Industrial City. Authorities said an assessment of the damage and losses would be carried out by the relevant entities.

The ministry called on citizens and residents to remain calm, adhere to instructions issued by security authorities and avoid spreading rumours, urging the public to rely on official statements for accurate information.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
