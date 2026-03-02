Iran TV 'hacked' by Trump, Netanyahu — then blackout: Report

Report by Russian site captures dramatic moment amidst escalating US-Israel-Iran conflict
An Iranian TV channel has reportedly been "hacked" by a pro-US/pro-Israel cyber attackers amidst the ongoing conflict with Tehran.
It features a 36-second video clip showing an Iranian television channel, reportedly IRIB TV3 (typically broadcasting football events), suddenly interrupted by a split-screen broadcast.
The video, uploaded on March 2, 2026, by the Russian-linked RT_com site on X, shows US President Donald Trump on the left appearing at a podium with an American flag, wearing a "USA" cap, and delivering a speech.
On the right, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks from his office.
Both are subtitled in Persian with messages including calls for Iranians to rise against the regime and warnings of ongoing military actions.
The subtitles are interspersed with English text emphasising destruction through sanctions and military force.
RT_com notes the footage is unverified, sourced from pro-Israel activist Aviva Klompas and commentator Dom Lucre.
This incident unfolded amid major US-Israeli strikes on Iran, which killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and around 40 officials, as confirmed by Iranian state TV, following a Trump anouncement.
The post claims this was a cyber hack, followed by a broadcast “blackout”.
It forms part of broader cyber operations, including Israel's reported hack of a popular Iranian prayer app to urge military defections.
Reactions on X are polarised. Skeptics argue it resembles psychological operations seen in past conflicts, like Israel's tactics against Hezbollah.
The post underscores the role of digital warfare in modern geopolitics, blending propaganda, hacking, and real-time escalation to influence public sentiment.
With thousands of views, it amplifies narratives of regime instability, though Iranian officials have not confirmed the hack's scale.
This event shows how social media platforms become battlegrounds for information warfare during international crises.
RT (formerly Russia Today) is a Russian state-controlled international television network and news website (RT.com) founded in 2005 and is funded by the Russian government.