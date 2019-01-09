Photos banned inside India's Golden Temple
Thousands of tourists and pilgrims visit the Golden Temple every day
French Air Force fighter jet missing in mountains
Snow and low visibility were hampering the search, officials said
Sign up for
Your Daily Brief
More from World
-
-
Americas
Swedish rights prize for Pentagon Papers whistleblower
Ellsberg, 87, famously leaked thousands of documents about the Vietnam War
-
Europe
Military help UK police respond to Heathrow threat
It follows a similar deployment at Gatwick Airport just three weeks ago
-
India
Kerala Police bask in glory of 1 million ‘likes’
They have more likes than several leading police departments across the world
-
Mena
Pompeo meets Iraq officials on unannounced visit
Pompeo flew in from Amman and was also due to visit Cairo, Manama, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Riyadh
-
Americas
On the border, there’s little enthusiasm for a wall
‘We have other problems that need fixing,’ one New Mexico resident says
-
Americas
Five takeaways from Trump’s border security speech
Neither side had new arguments to sway voters
-
India
Departmental wrangles delay Train-18 launch
Electrical, mechanical wings of railway at loggerheads
-
India
Love food? You need to read this
Check out these must-have dishes in Old Delhi that you will never forget.
-
Pakistan
Imran Khan a prime minister for the poor
Never in his party discussions does he forget the conditions in which most people exist
-
Saudi
UN refers Saudi teen to Australia for refugee status
The father of Rafah arrived in Bangkok and wants to meet his daughter
-
Mena
‘Iran’s military capabilities exaggerated’
Instead of modern weapons Iran uses assymetrical means to destablise the region
-
Mena
Shoppers bring donkey into store
Turkey no longer offers free plastic bags in bid to cut down on plastic bag usage
-
Mena
Frugal Egypt turns on water-saving taps
Measures taken to conserve more water as a row over Nile resources intensifies
-
Americas
Thief picks wrong target, gets badly beaten up
Man in Rio de Janiero left not only empty-handed, but with a horrible face
-
Oceania
Suspicious packages sent to embassies in Australia
Reports of hazardous materials at British consulate as well as near US, Turkish consulates