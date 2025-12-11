The year’s quiet imprint: A gentle reflection on how life reshapes us

Some were broken, some reborn. Some bore losses too heavy for words, while others were struck by fortune, sudden and brilliant as lightning. Weddings opened doors, deaths closed worlds, new life arrived — tiny, miraculous — reminding us that hope endures. Friendships were forged in laughter and struggle, love blossomed in quiet corners, and life, in its subtle arithmetic, added, subtracted, multiplied, and divided — leaving imprints we may only recognise later. Yet through it all, many carried on — bravely, quietly, unseen — because life demands it.