Cutting through the clutter: The art of quiet leadership

When I was growing up, life was simpler, and people were easier to read — a smile meant what it said, a frown meant what it felt. I often think of my mother, who is no longer with us, and the quiet lessons she gave me. She had a way of seeing people clearly, understanding hearts without a word, and showing love and patience in even the smallest actions. Those lessons — her calmness, honesty, and kindness — have stayed with me, shaping how I connect with others, even in complex professional settings.