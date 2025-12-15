GOLD/FOREX
LIVING IN UAE
UAE Law Reforms 2025: Major updates to narcotics, foster care, and criminal penalties

What has changed in UAE laws? New penalties, child protection and foster care updates

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
4 MIN READ
A clear guide to the UAE’s updated federal laws, explaining who is affected and how the changes impact residents, families and professionals.
Shutterstock

Dubai: Over the past few weeks, the UAE has introduced a series of amendments to key federal laws, tightening penalties in criminal cases while expanding protections and support frameworks in areas such as public health, child welfare and rehabilitation.

The changes cover tougher punishment for narcotics-related offences by medical professionals, stricter sentencing for sexual crimes involving minors and prostitution, and a significant update to the country’s foster care system that opens sponsorship to foreign residents and single women.

Together, the reforms signal a stronger enforcement approach alongside broader social safeguards.

1. Updated narcotics law with tougher penalties for pharmacies and doctors

The UAE has issued an amendment for Federal Decree-Law on Combating Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, introducing tougher penalties, stricter oversight, and expanded treatment options.

Tougher penalties for pharmacies dispensing narcotics illegally

  • Pharmacies dispensing narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances without a valid prescription or beyond approved limits will face stricter penalties.

  • Violations carry:

    • A minimum five-year prison sentence

    • Fines starting from Dh50,000

  • These offences are classified as facilitating drug use under UAE law.

    • Doctors face jail and fines for unlawful prescriptions

    • Physicians who prescribe narcotics without a licence, without medical justification, or exceeding approved limits are subject to penalties.

    • Convictions may result in:

      • At least five years in prison

      • Fines of Dh50,000 or more

  • These actions are also treated as drug facilitation offences, reinforcing national prescription standards.

    • Deportation rules for foreign nationals convicted of drug offences

    • Foreign nationals convicted of narcotics-related offences are generally deported after completing their prison sentences.

    • Courts may grant exemptions if:

      • The convicted person is a spouse or first-degree relative of a UAE citizen at the time of the offence, or

      • Deportation would seriously affect family stability or deprive a dependent of essential care, provided the family can financially support treatment.

    Expanded treatment and rehabilitation services

    • Federal health authorities and private health facilities may establish specialised treatment and rehabilitation centres for addiction.

    • Local authorities can also create similar units, supporting a nationwide rehabilitation and treatment framework across the UAE.

    2. UAE tightens penalties for sexual offences involving minors and prostitution

    The UAE has issued a new federal decree-law that introduces stricter penalties for sexual offences involving minors and prostitution. The amendments also strengthen the judiciary’s ability to assess the criminal risk of convicted offenders through medical, psychological, and social evaluations during the final six months of their sentence.

    This allows authorities to consider the offender’s history, behaviour, and professional assessments for a comprehensive risk evaluation.

    Stricter penalties for sexual offences against minors

    • Adults engaging in sexual activity with anyone under 18 face minimum 10 years imprisonment and Dh100,000 fine, even if consent is claimed.

    • Consent is only recognised if the victim is at least 16 years old.

    • Individuals under 18 involved in consensual sexual acts are dealt with under the Juvenile Delinquents and Juveniles at Risk Law, regardless of gender or sexual orientation.

    Harsher penalties for prostitution and debauchery

    • General offences carry at least two years imprisonment and a fine.

    • If the victim is under 18, penalties are increased to provide stronger protection against exploitation.

    These changes aim to protect minors and vulnerable individuals while enhancing judicial oversight of high-risk offenders.

    3. New foster care law allows foreign residents to sponsor children

    The UAE has amended its foster care framework under Federal Decree-Law No. 12 of 2025, expanding eligibility to include foreign residents and single women for children of unknown parentage and children under care.

    What has changed

    • Non-Emirati residents can now foster children

      • Married couples aged 25 and above can apply regardless of nationality or religion

      • Single women aged 30 and above can apply, with no upper age limit

  • Previous restrictions removed

    • Earlier rules limited foster care to married Emirati Muslim couples and Emirati Muslim women aged 30 to 50

  • The new law opens foster care to a wider group of UAE residents

    • Key legal clarifications

    • Foster care is not adoption under UAE law

    • Children do not gain inheritance rights

    • The child does not become part of the family lineage

    • Guardians must sign an agreement not to change the child’s identity or beliefs

    • Children will no longer be removed immediately for minor issues

    • Committees may recommend corrective measures, unless the issue is deemed serious

    Eligibility criteria for married couples

    Under the amended Article 6, foster families must:

    • Be a husband and wife living together in the UAE

    • Both spouses must be UAE residents

    • Each spouse must be at least 25 years old

    • Have no convictions related to honour or trust, even if rehabilitated

    • Be free from infectious diseases or psychological disorders affecting childcare

    • Demonstrate financial ability to support the child

    • Meet any additional conditions set by the Ministry or local authorities

    Eligibility criteria for single women

    A single woman may apply if she:

    • Resides in the UAE

    • Is unmarried, divorced, or widowed

    • Is 30 years or older (no upper age limit)

    • Has no convictions related to honour or trust

    • Is in good physical and mental health

    • Can financially support the child

    • Meets any federal or local requirements

