Dubai Health hits milestone: 95% success in 234 kidney transplants

Nearly a third of organ recipients are children under the initiative

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Children make up 31% of organ recipients in Dubai Health programme. Illustrative image.
Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Dubai Health’s kidney transplant programme has completed 234 surgeries since 2016, achieving a success rate exceeding 95%, officials announced on Sunday.

The milestone highlights the impact of cross-sector collaboration in delivering specialised organ transplantation services.

Children account for nearly a third of recipients

Since its launch, the programme has treated patients of diverse nationalities and ages, with children representing 31.2% of organ recipients. Kidneys were donated by both living and deceased donors, reflecting growing community awareness of the life-saving importance of organ donation.

Of the 234 transplants:

  • 120 were performed at Dubai Health hospitals

  • 90 at Mediclinic City Hospital

  • 24 at Al Qassimi Hospital

Collaborative approach across public and private sectors

The initiative operates in cooperation with federal, local, and private partners, including the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Healthcare City Authority, Dubai Airports, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Dubai Customs, the Dubai Police General Command, Dubai Public Prosecution, and Mediclinic City Hospital, alongside other private healthcare partners.

The programme also supports the national Hayat Program for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissue, ensuring wider access to life-saving treatments.

Focus on multidisciplinary care and patient support

All transplants are delivered through coordinated, multidisciplinary care, with comprehensive assessment, surgical treatment, and structured long-term follow-up.

Al Jalila Foundation, Dubai Health’s philanthropic arm, supports patients through initiatives such as:

  • ‘Your Donation Saves Lives’ – encourages organ donation and funds transplant treatments (covering 66 patients to date, 31.4% of all transplant patients)

  • ‘A’awen’ – provides essential support for patients unable to access or afford specialised care

Dubai Health facilities offering specialised kidney care include Dubai Hospital, Al Jalila Children’s Hospital, Al Twar Dialysis Center, and Al Barsha Dialysis Center.

Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health and President of MBRU, said: "These efforts highlight a collaborative approach across sectors in organ transplantation and reaffirm our commitment to delivering specialised care. Guided by our ‘Patient First’ promise, we ensure every patient has access to comprehensive treatment."

Dr. Sharif added that the programme reflects Dubai’s leadership vision of prioritising human health and advancing healthcare quality for the community.

Dubai Health’s kidney transplant programme continues to set benchmarks in specialised care, combining public-private collaboration, community awareness, and patient-centred support.

