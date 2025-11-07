UAE ranks first globally in growth of organ donors

UAE's 'Hayat' program propels nation to top spot in global organ donation growth
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has achieved the world’s highest growth rate in organ donation, thanks to its expanding leadership in humanitarian medicine and sustainable healthcare, according to Dr. Ali Al Obaidli, Chairman of the National Committee for Organ Transplantation.
Speaking during a briefing on the “Hayat” organ donation program at the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2025 in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Al Obaidli said the national initiative has played a vital role in strengthening the country’s health system and reducing reliance on overseas medical solutions.
Since the program’s launch, more than 2,034 organ transplants have been performed, including 354 operations so far in 2024, with 397 registered donors.
Over 10,000 medical and administrative professionals have been trained domestically and abroad, contributing to what Dr. Al Obaidli described as a “global model of medical collaboration and trust.”
He added that the UAE’s progress aligns with the World Health Organisation’s 2024 recommendations promoting international cooperation in organ and tissue transplantation, positioning the country as a regional hub for training and specialised services.
Upcoming 2025 WHO guidelines on preventing kidney failure are also expected to open new pathways for knowledge exchange and joint innovation.
Dr. Al Obaidli noted that the UAE’s diverse population, representing more than 200 nationalities, offers a strong foundation for international partnerships in organ donation and transplantation.
He revealed plans to expand specialised missions and develop highly trained national medical teams to ensure the program’s long-term sustainability.
The Hayat program operates under Federal Decree by Law No. (25) of 2023 Concerning Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues, prohibits trafficking, and protects the rights of donors and recipients. It also establishes clear procedures for both living and posthumous donations.
Organ donation in the UAE, Dr. Al Obaidli said, represents a “noble humanitarian act” that gives patients suffering from chronic illnesses, such as heart, lung, liver, and kidney failure, a new chance at life, while symbolising the country’s culture of generosity and social solidarity.
