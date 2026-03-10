GOLD/FOREX
Abu Dhabi shuts health facility over paid sick leave violations

Staff referred to Public Prosecution after probe uncovers illegal medical certificates

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Abu Dhabi: The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi has ordered the closure of a healthcare facility and referred its employees to the Public Prosecution after they were found to have violated regulations governing the healthcare sector.

According to the authority, investigations revealed that the facility issued paid sick leave certificates in exchange for money without patients attending in person, in clear breach of applicable laws and regulations.

The department's inspection teams also recorded other violations during their review.

The department said the decision to close the facility and suspend its licence will remain in effect until legal and disciplinary procedures are concluded.

The authority emphasised that it continues to intensify monitoring and inspection efforts across the healthcare sector and will not tolerate any practices or manipulation that violate regulatory frameworks.

It added that strict enforcement measures are essential to safeguard the community and maintain the integrity of the healthcare system.

