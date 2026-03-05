Pakistani and Nepali nationals sustain minor to moderate injuries
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi authorities have responded to an incident of debris falling in two locations in ICAD 2, following the successful interception of drones by air defence systems.
In a statement carried by the Abu Dahbi Media Office, authorities said the incident resulted in minor and moderate injuries to six Pakistani and Nepali nationals.
The public is reminded to obtain information from official sources only, and to avoid the spreading of rumours or unverified information.
Until yesterday, the Ministry of Defence announced that UAE air defence systems successfully intercepted three ballistic missiles, and detected 129 drones, of which 121 were intercepted while eight fell within the territory of the state.
The ministry stated that since the start of the blatant Iranian aggression, 189 ballistic missiles launched towards the UAE have been detected, with 175 missiles destroyed, 13 falling into the sea and one missile landing within the territory of the state.
A total of 941 Iranian drones has also been detected, of which 876 were intercepted, while 65 fell within the country. Eight cruise missiles were also detected and destroyed.
