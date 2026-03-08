UAE says it is acting in self-defence after Iranian missile and drone attacks

UAE reserves right to take necessary measures after Iranian strikes
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has affirmed that it is acting in self-defence in response to the unprovoked and brutal Iranian attack, which included the launch of more than 1,400 ballistic missiles and drones targeting infrastructure and civilian sites.
In a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the UAE said the attacks resulted in civilian deaths and injuries, stressing that the strikes represent a grave breach of international law and the United Nations Charter. The Ministry said the assault constituted a violation of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and posed a direct threat to its security and stability.
The UAE clarified that it does not seek to be drawn into conflict or escalation. However, it affirmed that it reserves its full right to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty, national security and territorial integrity, and to ensure the safety of its citizens and residents, in accordance with the right of self-defence under international law and the UN Charter.