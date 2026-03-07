GOLD/FOREX
Iran conflict: Dubai vehicle struck by debris from air interception, Pakistani driver dies

Authorities confirm fatality in Al Barsha following aerial interception

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
File photo: Emergency response teams acted swiftly to secure the area.
File photo: Emergency response teams acted swiftly to secure the area.

Dubai: Authorities in Dubai have confirmed that debris from an aerial interception fell onto a vehicle in the Al Barsha area, killing the driver, a Pakistani national.

The Dubai Media Office shared the information on their X page, and emergency teams responded promptly to the incident. Investigations into the circumstances are ongoing.

Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

