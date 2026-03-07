Iran conflict: Dubai vehicle struck by debris from air interception, Pakistani driver dies

Authorities confirm fatality in Al Barsha following aerial interception
Dubai: Authorities in Dubai have confirmed that debris from an aerial interception fell onto a vehicle in the Al Barsha area, killing the driver, a Pakistani national.
The Dubai Media Office shared the information on their X page, and emergency teams responded promptly to the incident. Investigations into the circumstances are ongoing.
