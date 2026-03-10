Six fatalities and 122 injuries reported as UAE intercepts missiles and drones so far

UAE air defenses intercept multiple ballistic missiles and drones on March 10
Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s air defence systems on 10 March 2026 dealt with multiple ballistic missiles and drones, according to figures released by the Ministry of Defence.
The ministry said air defences detected nine ballistic missiles, destroying eight, while one ballistic missile fell into the sea. Authorities also detected 35 drones, intercepting 26, while nine drones fell within the country’s territory.
Since the start of the Iranian attacks, air defence systems have detected 262 ballistic missiles, of which 241 were destroyed. Another 19 missiles fell into the sea, while two missiles fell within the country’s territory.
The ministry added that 1,475 Iranian drones have been detected since the attacks began. Of these, 1,385 were intercepted, while 90 drones fell within the country’s territory. Authorities also detected and destroyed eight cruise missiles.
The attacks resulted in six fatalities of Emirati, Pakistani, Nepali and Bangladeshi nationalities.
Authorities also recorded 122 injuries ranging from minor to moderate among individuals of Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepali, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian and Palestinian nationalities.
The Ministry of Defence affirmed that it remains fully prepared to deal with any threats and will respond firmly to anything that seeks to undermine the country’s security, ensuring the protection of its sovereignty, security, stability and national interests.