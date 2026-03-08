GOLD/FOREX
Alert: UAE air defences respond to missile threat, safety measures in place

Residents urged to stay safe and follow official updates

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
The alert did not specify exact locations affected, so everyone in the country is advised to stay vigilant and adhere to safety guidance issued by official sources.
The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defence has confirmed that UAE air defense systems are currently responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran.

Officials stated that the sounds reported in various areas of the country are the result of air defense systems intercepting ballistic missiles and fighter jets engaging drones and loitering munitions.

Authorities have urged residents and travellers to stay in safe locations and follow official channels for real-time updates.

The alert did not specify exact locations; all residents are advised to remain vigilant and adhere to official safety guidance.

Residents and travellers are strongly urged to:

  • Remain in a safe location until the threat is resolved

  • Follow official channels for real-time warnings, updates, and instructions

  • Avoid spreading unverified information that could cause panic

Authorities emphasise that your safety begins with your responsibility. All necessary measures are being taken to ensure the protection of civilians, critical infrastructure, and essential services.

What residents should do during emergency alerts

  • Prioritise safety over filming: Do not record videos or post content on social media during alerts. Follow official instructions immediately.

  • Motorists stay on the move: Continue driving safely to your destination. Only seek shelter upon arrival; do not stop vehicles on the road.

  • Seek secure locations: Residents should go directly to a safe location or remain indoors until an official ‘all clear’ is announced.

  • Use emergency hotline responsibly: Call 999 only for genuine emergencies to keep lines open for critical cases.

  • Avoid spreading rumours: Do not share unverified information online; rely on official channels for updates.

