Dubai fire brought under control while Saudi Arabia and Bahrain face drone threats
Highlights
Iran's powerful parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned on Thursday that Tehran will "abandon all restraint" if the United States and Israel attack any of its islands in the Gulf.
"Any aggression against soil of Iranian islands will shatter all restraint. We will abandon all restraint and make the Arabian Gulf run with the blood of invaders," said Ghalibaf in a post on X.
It was not immediately clear which islands he was referring to, but a recent Axios report cited US officials as saying that capturing Kharg was on the table as the war in the Middle East spirals.
Air strikes killed at least nine Iran-backed fighters in Iraq on Thursday near the Iraqi-Syrian border, two senior security officials told AFP.
Another 10 fighters were wounded in the strikes that targeted a base belonging to the US-blacklisted Harakat Ansar Allah al-Awfiya, the officials added on condition of anonymity, with one saying that the death toll could rise.
"The base was destroyed, and the rescue teams who arrived at the site were also targeted," one of the officials said.
Bahrain's Ministry of Interior announced on Thursday that civil defence have controlled the fire that broke out in Muharraq, following Iranian attack that targeted fuel tanks at a facility, KUNA reported.
In a statement, the ministry said cooling operations are currently underway, expressing gratitude for the public's cooperation and adherence to instructions issued by the relevant authorities.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Thursday they had struck a Marshall Islands-flagged ship, which they claimed was US-owned, in the northern part of the Gulf.
On their website Sepah News, the Guards said the ship Safesea was "one of the assets of the US terrorist army" and that it "was hit in the northern Gulf after ignoring and not complying with warnings and alerts".
Israel's military said it began a new "wide-scale" wave of strikes across Iran on Thursday, on the 13th day of the US-Israeli war with the Islamic republic.
"The IDF has begun a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting Iranian terror regime infrastructure across Iran," the Israeli military said in a statement.
NCEMA urge everyone to verify the source of any news before sharing it and rely on official sources for updates. Information spreads quickly in times of tension, and not all of it may be accurate.
The Bahrain Defence Force's (BDF) air defence systems continue to face successive waves of Iran's attacks, as 112 missiles and 186 drones have been intercepted and destroyed since the start of attack on Bahrain.
Air India has asked India’s aviation regulator for temporary rule changes because flights are taking longer routes due to tensions in the Middle East and closed airspace.
The airline wants permission for some long flights to be operated by two pilots instead of three, and for pilots to fly and work longer hours than normally allowed.
This is because planes now have to take big detours around restricted airspace, which makes flights longer, uses more fuel and pushes pilots closer to their duty time limits. The regulator has also warned airlines to avoid airspace in 11 Middle Eastern countries for safety reasons.
The Mideast war has caused the "largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market", leading Gulf oil producers to slash production, the International Energy Agency said Thursday.
In its latest report, the IEA said crude oil production was currently down by at least 8.0 million bpd, with an additional 2.0 million related to petroleum products including condensates shut off.
The war has see Iran tighten its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz, a vital transit point for oil trade, reducing supplies to a trickle.
Dubai authorities are responding to a minor incident caused by debris from a successful interception that fell onto the façade of a building on Sheikh Zayed Road. No injuries were reported.
Drone strikes caused damage at Kuwait's international airport, authorities said Thursday, after the facility came under fire again during Iran's attacks against the Gulf.
"The civil aviation announces that Kuwait International Airport was targeted by several drones, resulting only in material damage," authorities said in a statement, adding that there were no casualties.
Authorities in Dubai are responding to a minor incident involving a drone crash in the Al Bada’a area. Officials confirmed that no injuries were reported.
Relevant teams are handling the situation and assessing the incident.
Iran's army said Thursday it had targeted Israeli military bases and the country's security service Shin Bet as the war entered its 13th day.
"The Palmachim and Ovda air bases of the Zionist regime as well as the headquarters of Shin Bet were targeted by drones from the Islamic Republic of Iran's army," the military said in a statement carried by state television.
Hong Kong aviation giant Cathay Pacific on Thursday announced new fuel surcharges for most routes that are roughly double the existing ones.
The company revealed a detailed list of affected routes in a statement titled "Fuel surcharge updates", a day after warning that fuel prices had soared in March with the outbreak of war in the Middle East.
Blasts were heard over Jerusalem on Thursday, AFP journalists said, after the Israeli military detected missiles fired from Iran.
"A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran towards the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," the military posted on Telegram.
Kuwait's Ministy of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said that size overhead power transmission lines went out of service after debris fell during the interception of several drones.
Official spokesperson Fatima Abbas Jawhar Hayat said the incident caused a temporary disturbance in the electricity network and limited, partial outages in several areas across the country.
Emergency teams immediately began work, in coordination with security authorities, to assess damage and carry out repairs, restoring electricity to affected areas quickly under approved safety and technical procedures.
An Indian sailor was killed after a US-owned crude oil tanker was attacked near the Iraqi port city of Basra, India's embassy in Baghdad said Thursday.
The vessel, Safesea Vishnu, sailing under the Marshall Islands flag, came under attack March 11 while operating near Basra, the embassy said.
The remaining 15 Indian crew members were evacuated and are safe, the embassy said.
Qatar has strongly condemned an Iranian drone attack on the port of Salalah in Oman that damaged fuel tanks.
Doha called the strike a blatant violation of international law and an escalation that undermines regional stability, expressing full solidarity with Oman and support for measures to protect its sovereignty and security.
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Thursday there had been an "attack" on an Italian base in the Iraqi Kurdish city of Erbil, but there were no injuries.
"I strongly condemn the attack on the Italian base in Erbil," Tajani said on X, without giving details. "I just spoke with the Italian ambassador to Iraq. Fortunately, all our soldiers are well and safe in the bunker," he said.
Italy has soldiers in Erbil training Kurdistan security forces as part of an international force.
Drones were shot down on Wednesday over Erbil by the US-led international forces, which are based at Erbil airport, a Kurdish security source said.
No casualties were reported, the source said.
AFP journalists reported hearing loud bangs near Erbil airport from air defences engaging drones.
Saudi Arabia intercepted and destroyed a drone in the Empty Quarter heading toward the Shaybah field, said the country's Ministry of Defense.
Gold prices in Dubai eased on Thursday morning, with the 24K rate falling to Dh619.75 per gram from Dh623.75 a day earlier, while 22K slipped to Dh574 from Dh577.50. The pullback follows recent swings in global bullion markets after prices briefly climbed above Dh640 earlier this month, with traders reacting to US inflation signals, a stronger dollar and rising oil prices linked to Middle East tensions.
The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has reaffirmed the complete ban on operating all types of drones and light sport aircraft in the UAE, citing exceptional circumstances currently facing the country.
In a statement, the authority stressed that the prohibition remains strictly in force and applies to all operators without exception. The GCAA said compliance with the decision is mandatory and urged the public and hobbyists to fully adhere to the regulations to avoid legal consequences.
Shafqat Ali Khan, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, visited Sheikh Shakhbout Hospital to meet Pakistani nationals receiving treatment. He wished them a speedy recovery, praised the hospital administration for their care, and commended the UAE government for its commitment to providing top-tier medical services to all affected residents.
The visit highlights ongoing bilateral support and attention to the welfare of Pakistani citizens in the UAE.
Lebanon said an Israeli strike on central Beirut's seafront killed at least seven people early on Thursday, another attack in the heart of the capital as Iran-backed Hezbollah launched more missiles at Israel.
The Israeli military said separately it had carried out strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs overnight against Hezbollah, which had announced a major new operation against Israel.
Local media aired footage showing smoke rising along the seaside road area after the strike in central Beirut, which state-run National News Agency (NNA) said targeted a car.
"The Israeli enemy strike on Ramlet al-Bayda in Beirut led to an initial toll of seven dead and 21 wounded," the health ministry said in a statement.
Three crew members were "believed to be trapped" aboard a Thai bulk carrier that was hit by two projectiles on Wednesday while travelling through the crucial Strait of Hormuz, the vessel's owner said.
"Three crew members are reported missing and believed to be trapped in the engine room" of the Thai-registered Mayuree Naree which was damaged in the strikes, Thai transport company Precious Shipping said in a statement Wednesday evening.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Wednesday they struck the ship because it had ignored "warnings".
Kuwait’s Ministry of Defence has confirmed that an enemy drone struck a residential building in a southern region of the country at dawn today, KUNA reported.
The attack injured two people, who are receiving medical treatment, and caused material damage, the ministry’s official spokesman added.
The price of a barrel of Brent crude oil, the international standard, topped $100 a barrel early Thursday, just days after it spiked near $120.
Oil prices shot more than 9% higher as supply concerns worsened with Iranian attacks on commercial shipping around the Strait of Hormuz.
U.S. benchmark crude oil jumped to about $95 a barrel.
Lebanon’s Health Ministry said Israeli strikes early Thursday a town in the hills overlooking Beirut killed three people and wounded a child.
Aramoun, a town about 10 kilometers (6 miles) south of Beirut where dozens of displaced families have found shelter, has been targeted twice since the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel renewed after Hezbollah fired rockets into northern Israel on March 2.
The Health Ministry also said the death toll from an earlier Israeli strike on central Beirut had risen to eight people, with 31 wounded.
The Ministry of Defence confirmed that UAE air defence systems were actively responding to incoming missile and drone threats launched from Iran amid ongoing regional hostilities.
Authorities have emphasised the importance of staying in safe locations, relying only on verified government updates, and remaining alert while the situation is closely monitored. Residents received mobile alerts through official channels to ensure timely warnings.
The UAE continues to monitor the situation and coordinate defensive measures to protect residents and critical infrastructure.
Saudi Arabia shot down a drone approaching a district housing foreign embassies, the country's defence ministry said on Thursday.
"An enemy drone was shot down while attempting to approach the embassies district," a defence ministry spokesperson posted on X, after confirming Saudi Arabia had also intercepted a drone in the east of the country.
Kuwait's Ministry of Defence also said on Thursday its air defences had intercepted several drones as Iran carries out strikes on oil-rich Gulf countries, vowing to target global energy markets in response to US-Israeli strikes.
An attack on Iraq’s Basra port early Thursday killed at least one person and forced authorities to halt operations at all the country’s oil terminals, officials said.
Farhan al-Fartousi, the director-general of the General Company for Ports of Iraq, made the announcement in a statement carried by the state-run Iraqi News Agency on Thursday. Al-Fartousi said the attack targeted a ship engaged in a ship-to-ship transfer of oil in the Basra port on the Persian Gulf. He said it remained unclear if the ship was targeted by a flying or seaborne drone or a missile.
Rescuers recovered one dead body and helped 38 others after the attack. He said commercial ports in Iraq remained open, though the oil terminals had been shut.
Official Spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, Brigadier General Saud Al-Otaibi said Kuwaiti air defenses intercepted a number of hostile drones that breached the airspace in the north of the country at dawn.
The Israeli military said Thursday that a new barrage of missiles was heading for Israel, following an early wave of strikes that coincided with Israeli strikes on Tehran and Beirut.
"A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," the Israeli military said on its official Telegram channel.
The Bahrain Ministry of Interior announced that the General Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Forensic Science has arrested four Bahraini nationals and identified a fifth, currently at large abroad, in connection with espionage activities linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps through terrorist elements operating in Iran.
Investigations revealed that the first arrestee, acting on organisational instructions and with the assistance of the others, used high-resolution photography equipment to record and photograph coordinates of vital and sensitive locations in Bahrain. This information was reportedly transmitted to the IRGC via encrypted software. Legal proceedings have been initiated, and the arrested individuals have been referred to the Public Prosecution.
President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Iran was on the verge of defeat, but warned that US forces could escalate strikes such that the country would be "almost impossible" to rebuild.
"They are pretty much at the end of the line," Trump told reporters in Washington.
He added: "We can hit sections of Tehran and other places that if you do it, it'll be almost impossible for them to rebuild their country, and we don't want that."
The Bahrain Ministry of Interior announced that the Anti-Cybercrime Directorate at the General Directorate of Anti-Corruption, Economic and Electronic Security has identified and arrested six individuals for filming and posting videos showing the aftermath of the recent Iranian aggression.
The videos, shared via social media, were found to express sympathy for the hostile acts, potentially misleading public opinion, spreading fear among citizens and residents, and undermining security and public order.
Legal proceedings have been initiated, and the arrestees have been referred to the Public Prosecution.
The Ministry of Interior urged the public to rely on official sources for information and to refrain from circulating or reposting unreliable videos or news, warning that doing so could carry legal consequences and compromise the Kingdom’s safety and security.
The Bahrain Ministry of Interior has urged citizens and residents in Hidd, Arad, Qalali, and Samaheej to remain in their homes and close windows and ventilation openings as a precaution against smoke from a fire currently being fought.
Authorities earlier sounded the siren, advising residents to remain calm and move to the nearest safe location. Relevant authorities have said they will provide continuous updates.
The Bahrain Ministry of Interior reported that the recent Iranian aggression targeted fuel tanks at a facility in Muharraq Governorate. The competent authorities are taking all necessary measures to manage the situation.
No injuries or further details have been reported at this time.
Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the unprovoked Iranian drone attack targeting the Port of Salalah in the Sultanate of Oman, which resulted in damage to several fuel tanks at the port.
Authorities have issued an all-clear alert, confirming that the situation is currently safe and residents can resume normal activities.
Earlier today, the Ministry of Defence confirmed that UAE air defence systems were actively responding to incoming missile and drone threats launched from Iran amid ongoing regional hostilities.
Residents have been urged to stay informed through official sources as authorities continue monitoring the situation.
The UN Security Council, through Resolution 2817, has condemned in the strongest terms Iran’s unprovoked attacks on the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Jordan. The resolution had overwhelming support – the highest number of co-sponsorships in the Security Council’s history – a clear message from the international community to Iran.
The Saudi Ministry of Defense confirmed that several drones were intercepted and destroyed across the Eastern Region and the Empty Quarter.
A drone heading toward the Shaybah oil field in the Empty Quarter was intercepted and destroyed.
In the Eastern Region, authorities intercepted and destroyed 18 drones, including multiple incidents reported over the past hours.
Additional reports confirm at least three more drones were intercepted and neutralised in the Eastern Region.
The Ministry of Defence spokesperson emphasised that Saudi air defence systems continue to actively monitor and respond to aerial threats to protect vital facilities.
Dubai Civil Defence teams have brought a minor fire in a Dubai Creek Harbour building under control, with no injuries reported so far, as per the Dubai Media Office. Authorities earlier responded to an incident involving a drone that fell on a building in the vicinity of Dubai Creek Harbour.
Two oil tankers were attacked off Iraq in what authorities called a "sabotage". An attack on oil tankers near Iraq killed one crew member, Iraqi state television reported on Thursday, citing port authorities.
Farhan Al-Fartousi, from Iraq's General Company for Ports, told state television that one crew member had been killed and 38 rescued so far, and the "search continues for the missing."
He did not specify their nationalities or provide details on who was behind the attack.
The US government will release 172 million barrels from the strategic petroleum reserve "beginning next week," as the Middle East war disrupted oil prices, the US Department of Energy said Wednesday.
The release would "take approximately 120 days to deliver based on planned discharge rates," the agency said in a post to X.
Emergency crews in Oman are continuing efforts to extinguish a fire that broke out at fuel storage tanks at the Port of Salalah following an Iranian drone attack, authorities said.
The Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority confirmed that specialised response teams were immediately dispatched to the site after the incident and began firefighting operations to contain the blaze.
The operation is being carried out with support from the Sultan’s Armed Forces as well as companies operating in the surrounding industrial area, as authorities work to bring the situation under control.
Officials said teams are deploying extensive resources to limit the spread of the fire and protect nearby facilities, adding that extinguishing the blaze may take some time due to the nature of fuel storage fires.
The authority stressed that all necessary safety and security procedures are being implemented while emergency crews continue their operations.
Authorities have also urged the public to follow official updates and avoid the area while response teams work to fully contain the fire and ensure the safety of the port and surrounding infrastructure.
Qatar’s Ministry of Defence said the country’s air defence systems successfully intercepted multiple aerial threats after Iran launched ballistic missiles and drones on Wednesday.
In an official statement, the ministry confirmed that the Qatari Armed Forces intercepted nine ballistic missiles and a number of drones, neutralising most of the incoming threats before they could reach their targets.
“Our Armed Forces successfully intercepted nine aerial threats, of which eight ballistic missiles were destroyed, while one missile fell in an uninhabited area,” the ministry said.
Authorities added that the interception operation was carried out as part of Qatar’s integrated air defence system, which is designed to protect the country’s airspace, critical infrastructure and civilian areas.
