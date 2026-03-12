Drone downed near district housing foreign embassies in capital Riyadh
Saudi Arabia shot down a drone approaching a district housing foreign embassies, the country's defence ministry said on Thursday.
"An enemy drone was shot down while attempting to approach the embassies district," a defence ministry spokesperson posted on X, after confirming Saudi Arabia had also intercepted a drone in the east of the country.
Kuwait's Ministry of Defence also said on Thursday its air defences had intercepted several drones as Iran carries out strikes on oil-rich Gulf countries, vowing to target global energy markets in response to US-Israeli strikes.