Saudia restarts limited flights between Saudi Arabia And Dubai

Airline says services will expand depending on developments

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Initial phase includes Riyadh–Dubai and Jeddah–Dubai routes.
Dubai: Saudia has announced the partial resumption of its operations to and from Dubai, starting Saturday, March 7, according to an update issued by the airline.

In the first phase, the airline will operate a limited number of flights between Saudi Arabia and Dubai, with a gradual increase in services depending on developments in the situation.

The airline said the initial departing flights will include Riyadh-Dubai (SV596) and Jeddah-Dubai (SV588), while return services will operate on Dubai-Riyadh (SV597) and Dubai-Jeddah (SV589).

Saudia added that passengers can book flights through the airline’s official website and mobile applications, noting that further updates will be announced through its official communication channels.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Saudi Arabia

Rain expected in parts of Saudi Arabia till March 9

Saudi Defence: 3 cruise missiles intercepted, destroyed

A buyer's guide to owning property in Saudi Arabia

Saudia - Air India pact: A win for Indian travellers

