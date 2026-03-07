Saudia restarts limited flights between Saudi Arabia And Dubai

Airline says services will expand depending on developments
Dubai: Saudia has announced the partial resumption of its operations to and from Dubai, starting Saturday, March 7, according to an update issued by the airline.
In the first phase, the airline will operate a limited number of flights between Saudi Arabia and Dubai, with a gradual increase in services depending on developments in the situation.
The airline said the initial departing flights will include Riyadh-Dubai (SV596) and Jeddah-Dubai (SV588), while return services will operate on Dubai-Riyadh (SV597) and Dubai-Jeddah (SV589).
Saudia added that passengers can book flights through the airline’s official website and mobile applications, noting that further updates will be announced through its official communication channels.
