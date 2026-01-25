What you need to know before buying property in Saudi Arabia in 2026

Dubai: Foreigners, for the first time, are allowed to buy property in Saudi Arabia from January 2026, marking one of the most significant shifts in the Kingdom’s real estate policy in decades. The new law, approved in July 2025, permits non-Saudis to own property within designated zones, opening the door to expats, regional investors and international buyers who until now could only rent or access limited ownership structures.

A third segment includes Muslim buyers globally, where ownership in the Kingdom carries both financial and personal significance. “From our perspective, having been active in the Saudi market for over two years, early demand patterns point clearly toward capitalised, intentional buyers who value process certainty and asset quality over speed,” Summerhill said.

“The earliest beneficiaries are likely to be well-established expats already living and working in Saudi Arabia , particularly higher-income professionals in Riyadh and Jeddah who are facing sustained rental pressure and now have a viable path to ownership,” said Arran Summerhill, COO and co-founder of Holo.

