2 dead, 12 hurt after projectile hits building in Saudi Arabia

The incident occurred on Sunday when the projectile hit a residential compound

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Riyadh skyline. The city of Al Kharj lies southeast of the capital Riyadh.
Riyadh skyline. The city of Al Kharj lies southeast of the capital Riyadh.
Bloomberg

Two people were killed and 12 others injured after a military projectile struck a residential building in Al Kharj governorate in central Saudi Arabia, authorities said.

A spokesperson for Saudi Civil Defence said the incident occurred on Sunday when the projectile hit a residential compound, causing casualties and material damage.

The two fatalities were residents of Indian and Bangladeshi nationalities, while the injured included 12 Bangladeshi residents.

Emergency teams responded immediately and implemented the approved procedures for dealing with such incidents, the spokesperson said.

Authorities stressed that attempts to target civilian facilities constitute a blatant violation of international humanitarian law.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
