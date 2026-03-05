Saudi Defence Ministry: 3 cruise missiles intercepted, destroyed outside Al-Kharj

Al-Kharj missile threat neutralised by Saudi forces
RIYADH:The official spokesman for the Saudi Ministry of Defence, Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki, stated that three cruise missiles were intercepted and destroyed outside the city of Al-Kharj, southeast of the capital, Riyadh.
Earlier, Saudi Arabia warned it reserves the “full right” to respond to blatant Iranian aggression after a series of drone and missile strikes targeted the Kingdom.
The warning carried by the Saudi Press Agency was made following a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday night chaired by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman,
On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia intercepted a drone attack in targeting its massive Ras Tanura refinery, the defence ministry said, following an earlier hit on the complex along its Gulf coast this week.
“Initial estimates indicate that the attack was carried out by a drone and did not result in any damage,” the ministry said in a statement posted on X
The Cabinet condemned what it described as “blatant Iranian aggression” and reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s solidarity with Gulf states affected by the attacks.
The escalation included a direct drone strike on the US Embassy compound in Riyadh, which Saudi officials said caused a limited fire and minor material damage.
Major General Turki Al Malki, spokesman for the Ministry of Defence, said Saudi air defences intercepted multiple threats, including eight drones targeting Riyadh and Al Kharj early Tuesday.