Saudi Arabia condemns blatant Iranian aggression, warns Iran attacks will not go unanswered

“Initial estimates indicate that the attack was carried out by a drone and did not result in any damage,” the ministry said in a statement posted on X

Officials warned that repeated Iranian strikes risk pushing the region toward wider escalation, even as Riyadh has maintained that it has not allowed its territory or airspace to be used to launch attacks on Iran.

The Cabinet also welcomed international support from the United States, Gulf Cooperation Council members, Jordan, the United Kingdom, France and India, all of whom condemned the strikes and affirmed the right of regional states to defend themselves.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.