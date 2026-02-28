GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Arabia says reserves right of response after Iran attacks Riyadh, Eastern Province

Cowardly Iranian attacks targeting the Riyadh and Eastern Province condemned

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
“In light of this unjustified aggression, the Kingdom affirms that it will take all necessary measures to defend its security and protect its territory..."
“In light of this unjustified aggression, the Kingdom affirms that it will take all necessary measures to defend its security and protect its territory..."

Saudi Arabia confirmed Saturday that Iran hit Riyadh and its eastern region with strikes, warning it reserved the right to defend itself including by retaliating.

Saudi Arabia “expressed its strongest condemnation of the blatant and cowardly Iranian attacks targeting the Riyadh and Eastern Province regions, which were repelled,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“In light of this unjustified aggression, the Kingdom affirms that it will take all necessary measures to defend its security and protect its territory, citizens and residents, including with the option of responding to the aggression.”

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman earlier held calls with the leaders of the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Jordan, Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said.

On the calls, Prince Mohammed “affirmed the Kingdom’s full solidarity and standing alongside the brotherly countries, and the Kingdom’s readiness to place all its capabilities at their disposal”, a ministry statement said, after Iranian missiles targeted US bases in countries across the region.

Britain, Germany and France slammed Iran for retaliating to US-Israel strikes Saturday with attacks on countries in the Middle East hosting US military bases.

"We condemn Iranian attacks on countries in the region in the strongest terms," UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in a joint statement after discussing the conflict.

The United States and Israel on Saturday conducted air strikes across Iran, with Israel's public broadcaster saying Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was among the targets.

Tehran responded with missile launches against Israel and Gulf countries hosting US bases, sparking fears of a conflagration in the Middle East.

Britain, France and Germany - all NATO member countries - said in their statement "we did not participate in these strikes".

They added that they were, however, "in close contact" with the United States, Israel and allies in the region.

"Iran must refrain from indiscriminate military strikes," the three European countries said.

"We call for a resumption of negotiations and urge the Iranian leadership to seek a negotiated solution. Ultimately, the Iranian people must be allowed to determine their future."

-- With AFP inputs

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
Saudi ArabiaUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

This combination of video grabs created on February 28, 2026 and taken from UGC images posted on social media on the same day and verified by AFPTV teams in Paris, shows show the moment of a strike on a US base in Bahrain.

Photos show Iran struck as US, Israel launch airstrikes

2m read
An incoming projectile explodes over the water as Israel issues a nationwide alert following its strikes on Iran, in Haifa Bay, northern Israel, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.

UAE on high alert as US and Israel strike Iran

1m read
People gather near a building destroyed in an Israeli strike in the village of Bednayel in eastern Lebanon, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon kill 8 Hezbollah members

2m read
The USS Gerald R. Ford, one of the world's largest aircraft carriers, is now reportedly sailing across the Atlantic en route to the Middle East.

Ready for Iran: US masses huge force buildup in Mideast

5m read