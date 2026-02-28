Saudi Arabia says reserves right of response after Iran attacks Riyadh, Eastern Province

Cowardly Iranian attacks targeting the Riyadh and Eastern Province condemned
Saudi Arabia confirmed Saturday that Iran hit Riyadh and its eastern region with strikes, warning it reserved the right to defend itself including by retaliating.
Saudi Arabia “expressed its strongest condemnation of the blatant and cowardly Iranian attacks targeting the Riyadh and Eastern Province regions, which were repelled,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.
“In light of this unjustified aggression, the Kingdom affirms that it will take all necessary measures to defend its security and protect its territory, citizens and residents, including with the option of responding to the aggression.”
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman earlier held calls with the leaders of the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Jordan, Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said.
On the calls, Prince Mohammed “affirmed the Kingdom’s full solidarity and standing alongside the brotherly countries, and the Kingdom’s readiness to place all its capabilities at their disposal”, a ministry statement said, after Iranian missiles targeted US bases in countries across the region.
Britain, Germany and France slammed Iran for retaliating to US-Israel strikes Saturday with attacks on countries in the Middle East hosting US military bases.
"We condemn Iranian attacks on countries in the region in the strongest terms," UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in a joint statement after discussing the conflict.
The United States and Israel on Saturday conducted air strikes across Iran, with Israel's public broadcaster saying Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was among the targets.
Tehran responded with missile launches against Israel and Gulf countries hosting US bases, sparking fears of a conflagration in the Middle East.
Britain, France and Germany - all NATO member countries - said in their statement "we did not participate in these strikes".
They added that they were, however, "in close contact" with the United States, Israel and allies in the region.
"Iran must refrain from indiscriminate military strikes," the three European countries said.
"We call for a resumption of negotiations and urge the Iranian leadership to seek a negotiated solution. Ultimately, the Iranian people must be allowed to determine their future."
