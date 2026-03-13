GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

US-Israel war on Iran in week two: Scenes from the ground

The war began on February 28 with joint air and missile attacks on Iranian military sites

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
US-Israel war on Iran in week two: Scenes from the ground
AFP/AP

A second week of intense fighting has unfolded across Iran, Israel and parts of the wider Middle East after the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iranian targets. Images from the ground capture the human impact of the conflict — smoke rising above cities, damaged buildings, emergency crews searching through rubble and civilians seeking shelter. The war began on February 28 with joint air and missile attacks on Iranian military sites, triggering retaliatory missile and drone strikes across the region. Millions have been displaced and tensions continue to spread beyond Iran and Israel, with attacks reported across Gulf states and Lebanon.

1/25
A plume of smoke rises after a strike on the Iranian capital Tehran.
AFP
2/25
A woman sits on rubble across from a residential building damaged Sunday during the U.S.-Israeli air campaign in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, March 12, 2026
AP
3/25
Israeli policemen secure the site of a rocket strike in Zarzir, northern Israel, on March 13, 2026. New waves of attacks struck Iran and Gulf nations on March 13 after Tehran renewed its threats on oil facilities, while France announced its first soldier killed during the Mideast war.
AFP
4/25
Video grab from the Bahrain National Communications Center shows firefighters battling huge flames at a fuel storage facility in Muharraq following an Iranian strike.
Bahrain National Communications Center
5/25
Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike on the southern suburbs of Beirut on 10 March.
AFP
6/25
An Iranian civil defence member walks with a hose next to a destroyed fuel tanker vehicle near an ongoing fire following an overnight airstrike on the Shahran oil refinery in northwestern Tehran on March 8, 2026.
AFP
7/25
Mourners cry during the funeral of children killed in a reported strike on a primary school in Irans Hormozgan province, in Minab on March 3, 2026.
AP
8/25
A plume of smoke rises from a reported Iranian strike in the industrial district of Doha on March 1, 2026.
AFP
9/25
Debris of a missile intercepted by the UAE authorities.
WAM
10/25
A photograph shows a damaged building in the aftermath of a drone strike in the Seef district of Manama on March 10, 2026.
AFP
11/25
Flames rise from an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Monday, March 9, 2026.
AFP
12/25
Rescue workers carry the body of a victim after a strike on a building in Tehran's Enghelab Square.
AFP
13/25
A Iranian woman collects belongings from the rubble of a destroyed residential building in Tehran on March 12, 2026.
AFP
14/25
Relatives and family members comfort a mourner reacting at the funeral of Amid Mortozov, a victim who was killed by a Iranian projectile that hit the central Israeli city of Yehud two days prior, as they gather at the Petah-Tikva cemetery on March 11, 2026.
AFP
15/25
A young boy lit up by the light of a mobile phone is watched by his mother as they cram into a tiny bomb shelter with other villagers while air raid sirens blare in Majd al-Kroum near the Lebanese border in northern Israel on March 11, 2026, hours after a house in a neighbouring village was struck.
AFP
16/25
Damage after a drone attack at Ras Tanura oil refinery, in Saudi Arabia, Monday, March 2, 2026.
AFP
17/25
Smoke rises from a high-rise building following a drone attack in Kuwait City on March 8, 2026.
AFP
18/25
Rescue workers gather outside a damaged residential building as residents collect their belongings from the rubble in Tehran on March 12, 2026.
AFP
19/25
The site of overnight Israeli airstrikes is pictured in the southern suburbs of Beirut on March 6, 2026.
AFP
20/25
Fire erupting at an oil depot in Iran's capital Tehran.
AFP
21/25
Displaced families fleeing Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon register their names as they arrive at a school turned into a shelter, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, March 2, 2026.
AP
22/25
Two women from the Iranian Red Crescent Society stand as a thick plume of smoke from a U.S.-Israeli strike on an oil storage facility late Saturday rises into the sky in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, March 8, 2026.
AFP
23/25
Israeli security forces and first responders gather by a destroyed vehicle at the site of an Iranian strike that hit a residential neighbourhood in Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv, on March 9, 2026.
AFP
24/25
A family flees Israeli airstrikes in Dahiyeh, Beirut’s southern suburbs, travelling on a three-wheeled motorised vehicle known as a “tok-tok” along a highway in Beirut, Lebanon, on Thursday, March 5, 2026.
AP
25/25
People take cover on a highway between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, Israel, as air raid sirens warn of incoming Iranian missile strike, Tuesday, March 10, 2026.
AP
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More
Related Topics:
IsraelIranUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Smoke and fire rise from the site of airstrikes in a central area of the Iranian capital Tehran on March 6, 2026.

Iran unleashes most intense hits on US, Israel targets

1m read
Smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes that struck a building housing Al Manar channel studios in Dahiyeh, a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, early on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

US asks citizens to leave immediately from Middle East

1m read
Smoke over Tehran as Israel hits heart of city

Smoke over Tehran as Israel hits heart of city

1m read
This combination of video grabs created on February 28, 2026 and taken from UGC images posted on social media on the same day and verified by AFPTV teams in Paris, shows show the moment of a strike on a US base in Bahrain.

Photos show Iran struck as US, Israel launch airstrikes

2m read