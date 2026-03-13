The war began on February 28 with joint air and missile attacks on Iranian military sites
A second week of intense fighting has unfolded across Iran, Israel and parts of the wider Middle East after the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iranian targets. Images from the ground capture the human impact of the conflict — smoke rising above cities, damaged buildings, emergency crews searching through rubble and civilians seeking shelter. The war began on February 28 with joint air and missile attacks on Iranian military sites, triggering retaliatory missile and drone strikes across the region. Millions have been displaced and tensions continue to spread beyond Iran and Israel, with attacks reported across Gulf states and Lebanon.