US State Department issues depart now alert for citizens from 14 Middle Eastern countries
Dubai: The US Department of State has urged American citizens in several Middle Eastern countries to depart immediately using commercial flights, citing “serious safety risks” as tensions escalate across the region.
In a security update issued on March 2, the department advised Americans in Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the UAE and Yemen to leave “now via commercial means”.
The advisory comes amid heightened regional instability following a sharp escalation in hostilities, including missile exchanges and increased military activity involving Iran and its regional adversaries. Governments across the Gulf and wider Middle East have raised alert levels in recent days, while airspace disruptions and security incidents have added to concerns.
The State Department said Americans requiring assistance in arranging departure could contact its 24-hour emergency lines from abroad or within the United States and Canada.
The warning underscores growing international concern that the current escalation could widen, affecting civilian movement, commercial aviation and broader regional stability.