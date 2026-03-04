GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Israeli strikes rock Beirut suburbs as war enters fifth day

Israel said it had expanded its military operations in Lebanon

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google

Dubai: Smoke billowed above damaged buildings in Beirut’s southern suburbs after Israeli air strikes hit the Haret Hreik neighbourhood, a known stronghold of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group. The attack came as the widening Middle East conflict entered its fifth day, raising fears of further regional escalation.

Residents were seen inspecting the rubble and damaged structures after the strike, while emergency teams searched through the debris and assessed the extent of the destruction. According to reports, at least 11 people were killed in the latest wave of attacks.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Israel said it had expanded its military operations in Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah-linked sites and areas believed to be used by the group. Among the areas struck was the vicinity around Lebanon’s presidential palace in Beirut.

The strikes come amid growing tensions across the region following the ongoing conflict involving Israel, Iran and allied groups. With violence spreading across multiple fronts, international calls for restraint have intensified as civilians continue to bear the brunt of the escalating hostilities.

Video: AFP

Related Topics:
IranUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes that struck a building housing Al Manar channel studios in Dahiyeh, a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, early on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

US asks citizens to leave immediately from Middle East

1m read
Israeli strikes hit Beirut suburbs after warning

Israeli strikes hit Beirut suburbs after warning

1m read
Motorists leave villages in southern Lebanon through the coastal city of Sidon on March 2, 2026.

Israel kills 31 in Lebanon, vows to expand strikes

3m read
A Hezbollah drone intercepted by the Israeli military over northern Israel. AFP file photo.

Israel strikes Beirut suburb after Hezbollah's attack

2m read