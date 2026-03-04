Dubai: Smoke billowed above damaged buildings in Beirut’s southern suburbs after Israeli air strikes hit the Haret Hreik neighbourhood, a known stronghold of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group. The attack came as the widening Middle East conflict entered its fifth day, raising fears of further regional escalation.

Residents were seen inspecting the rubble and damaged structures after the strike, while emergency teams searched through the debris and assessed the extent of the destruction. According to reports, at least 11 people were killed in the latest wave of attacks.

