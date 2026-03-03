Israel expands ground operations in Lebanon, moves to create buffer zone

Dubai: Israel said on Tuesday it had expanded its ground operations in southern Lebanon and was moving to establish a buffer zone along the border, as fighting with Hezbollah intensified amid a widening regional conflict.

“To prevent the possibility of direct fire at Israeli communities, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and I have authorised the IDF to advance and hold additional dominant terrain in Lebanon and defend the border communities from there,” Katz said in a statement, reports said.

“In practice, Northern Command has moved forward, taken control of the dominating terrain, and is creating a buffer, as we promised, between our residents and any threat,” Defrin said at a televised briefing.

The escalation marks a significant shift in Israel’s posture along the Lebanese frontier, where tensions have surged following US and Israeli strikes on Iran that triggered retaliatory attacks across the region.

Overnight and into Tuesday morning, the Israeli Air Force carried out what the military described as an “extensive” wave of strikes against Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut and southern Lebanon.

According to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), more than 160 Hezbollah targets were hit over the past day. The strikes reportedly targeted weapons depots, command centres, satellite communications equipment and members of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force, which Israel says is responsible for cross-border operations.

Lebanese authorities said at least 52 people had been killed and 154 wounded in Israeli strikes since the escalation intensified. The figures could not be independently verified.

Hezbollah said it launched rockets and drones toward northern Israel in response to the strikes. The Israeli military said two drones targeting an air base were intercepted and downed.

The exchange of fire follows Hezbollah’s announcement earlier this week that it would respond to Israel’s killing of Iran’s supreme leader, an event that dramatically escalated tensions across the Middle East.

A Lebanese military source told AFP that troops numbering eight to nine at each point were pulled back to bases due to safety concerns following what it described as Israeli “escalation.”

