Israel expands ground operations in Lebanon, moves to create buffer zone

Dubai: Israel said on Tuesday it had expanded its ground operations in southern Lebanon and was moving to establish a buffer zone along the border, as fighting with Hezbollah intensified amid a widening regional conflict.
The Israeli military said troops had advanced beyond five existing positions inside Lebanese territory as part of what it described as an “enhanced forward defence posture.”
The move followed authorisation from Defence Minister Israel Katz to seize additional terrain aimed at shielding northern Israeli communities from rocket and drone attacks.
“To prevent the possibility of direct fire at Israeli communities, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and I have authorised the IDF to advance and hold additional dominant terrain in Lebanon and defend the border communities from there,” Katz said in a statement, reports said.
Military spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said Israeli forces had already taken control of strategic high ground.
“In practice, Northern Command has moved forward, taken control of the dominating terrain, and is creating a buffer, as we promised, between our residents and any threat,” Defrin said at a televised briefing.
The escalation marks a significant shift in Israel’s posture along the Lebanese frontier, where tensions have surged following US and Israeli strikes on Iran that triggered retaliatory attacks across the region.
Overnight and into Tuesday morning, the Israeli Air Force carried out what the military described as an “extensive” wave of strikes against Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut and southern Lebanon.
According to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), more than 160 Hezbollah targets were hit over the past day. The strikes reportedly targeted weapons depots, command centres, satellite communications equipment and members of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force, which Israel says is responsible for cross-border operations.
In Beirut’s southern suburbs — a Hezbollah stronghold — loud explosions were heard and plumes of smoke rose above residential districts. Lebanese media reported that facilities linked to Hezbollah-owned broadcaster Al Manar and radio station Al Nour were among the sites struck.
The Israeli military said it issued evacuation warnings ahead of some of the strikes “to mitigate harm to civilians.”
Lebanese authorities said at least 52 people had been killed and 154 wounded in Israeli strikes since the escalation intensified. The figures could not be independently verified.
Hezbollah said it launched rockets and drones toward northern Israel in response to the strikes. The Israeli military said two drones targeting an air base were intercepted and downed.
The exchange of fire follows Hezbollah’s announcement earlier this week that it would respond to Israel’s killing of Iran’s supreme leader, an event that dramatically escalated tensions across the Middle East.
Israel has since stepped up its aerial bombardment of Hezbollah targets, while ground troops have pushed further into southern Lebanon.
In light of the expanded Israeli operations, the Lebanese army said it had redeployed soldiers from several recently established border positions.
A Lebanese military source told AFP that troops numbering eight to nine at each point were pulled back to bases due to safety concerns following what it described as Israeli “escalation.”
The redeployment reflects growing fears that the border area could become the site of sustained ground clashes, raising the risk of broader instability inside Lebanon.
The confrontation along the Israel-Lebanon border is unfolding against the backdrop of a broader regional conflict that now spans Iran, Israel, Lebanon and several Gulf states.
Missile and drone attacks have been reported across multiple fronts, and global powers have urged de-escalation amid concerns that the fighting could spiral into a prolonged regional war.
