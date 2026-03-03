UAE stays alert as select flights resume; follow live updates on the situation
The UAE has opened safe air corridors in coordination with Gulf countries, with a handling capacity of 48 flights per hour, as part of measures to ensure continuity of economic and tourism activity amid ongoing regional developments, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, said during a government media briefing.
Al Marri said the UAE economy has demonstrated strong resilience and maintained stability with high efficiency, despite geopolitical and regional pressures. He noted that the country adopted proactive and flexible strategies and policies that have made the economy more robust and capable of absorbing external shocks.
He stressed that the UAE’s food security system is a “red line”, affirming that the country possesses sufficient stockpiles of essential goods and that the strategic reserves of key commodities are adequate to cover domestic needs for a period ranging between four and six months.
Import activity, he said, is proceeding as planned without disruption, and there are no disturbances in supply chains related to the import of goods and products. He added that authorities monitor stock levels daily in coordination with suppliers to ensure continued availability.
Al Marri said the UAE has a broad network of trade partnerships with global markets and retains the ability to identify alternative markets rapidly and respond effectively to various crises. Plans have also been put in place to distribute strategic commodity reserves across the emirates in a structured and balanced manner.
He added that the government is covering hotel costs for tourists stranded in the country due to the repercussions of the recent Iranian attacks.
“The UAE economy has proven its resilience in absorbing pressures generated by geopolitical and regional challenges,” he said, reaffirming that economic stability remains firmly intact.
Meanwhile, Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, said during the media briefing that the UAE’s position had been clear from the beggning: its territory would not be used in any military operation against Iran.
She stressed that the UAE reserves its full and legitimate right to self-defence and to protect its sovereignty.
Al Hashimy said Iran launched its attacks without taking the UAE’s declared position into consideration.
She added that the UAE and other Gulf countries had exerted diplomatic efforts to avoid military confrontation and escalation, underscoring that the security of Gulf states is indivisible.
She affirmed that the UAE has taken steps to close its embassy in Tehran and withdraw its ambassador.
“Our message is clear,” she said. “The Iranian attacks are unjustified and carry serious consequences.”
Despite the gravity of the events, she said, all vital sectors in the UAE continue to operate without interruption, and life across the country is proceeding normally.
She emphasised that the UAE’s stance remains balanced despite the scale of the developments.
“We do not seek to widen the conflict,” she said, adding that the UAE does not believe military solutions lead to stable outcomes.
Brig. Staff Pilot Al Hammadi said the sounds reported in various areas were caused by air defence systems intercepting ballistic missiles and UAE fighter jets confronting drones and cruise missiles.
He added that the latest military figures demonstrate the full readiness and proactive measures carried out by the Armed Forces and relevant authorities across sectors, enabling highly effective responses to all types of threats.
Al Hammadi explained that debris from intercepted hostile missiles and drones accounted for the recorded injuries and minor damages, not direct strikes on targets within the country.
Interception operations were carried out with full professionalism, following approved rules of engagement and operational safety procedures, allowing timely engagement of hostile targets and minimising damage and loss of life.
The Armed Forces continue 24/7 monitoring of airspace, territorial waters, and land to safeguard the country.
Operational measures include reinforced deployments, elevated combat readiness, and enhanced surveillance and early warning systems to ensure the highest level of preparedness.
“Our Armed Forces have shown, through their competence and experience, their ability to respond decisively to any threat or attempt to undermine the sovereignty of the state,” Al Hammadi said.
Dubai airports have alerted the public that fabricated and digitally altered videos falsely claiming incidents at Dubai International Airport (DXB) are circulating on social media. Passengers and the public are urged to verify information from official sources.
Authorities stressed that this content is false and does not reflect the current situation. Passengers and the public are urged to rely on official sources for updates and avoid sharing unverified material, as doing so could lead to legal consequences.
The UAE is at the highest level of readiness and possesses the capabilities required to defend its territory regardless of how long the regional escalation continues, the Ministry of Defence said during a government media briefing on the latest developments.
Brig. Staff Pilot Abdulnasir Alhameedi, official spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence, said the UAE has advanced defence and armament systems, including national defence industries, enabling it to protect its land and people under all circumstances.
He said that since the beginning of the Iranian attacks, UAE air defences have dealt with 186 ballistic missiles launched towards the country. Of these, 172 were destroyed, 13 fell into the sea and one ballistic missile landed on UAE territory.
Alhameedi added that 812 Iranian drones had been detected, of which 755 were intercepted, while 57 fell within UAE territory. He also confirmed that eight cruise missiles were detected and destroyed. The incidents resulted in some collateral damage, three fatalities and 68 minor injuries, as well as limited to moderate material damage to a number of civilian properties.
The spokesperson said the UAE possesses a sufficient strategic stockpile of munitions to sustain interception and response operations against various types of aerial threats for extended periods, ensuring continued combat readiness to safeguard national security and sovereignty.
A series of airstrikes on Tuesday afternoon hit Beirut's southern suburbs, an area where Hezbollah holds sway, without prior warning, while the Israeli army announced it had targeted "several Hezbollah terrorists".
Lebanon's state news agency said "a new series of intense Israeli air raids" targeted the suburb and caused "extensive damage to buildings". A live broadcast by AFP showed plumes of smoke rising from the area.
A security source reports the downing of two drones in the airspace of Dhofar Governorate, while a third drone fell in the vicinity of Salalah Port, with no human casualties or material damage recorded.
The Sultanate of Oman affirms its denunciation and condemnation of these targeting operations and emphasizes that it will take all necessary measures to maintain the security of the country.
The UAE Cybersecurity Council has warned that AI-generated videos can appear realistic enough to mislead viewers. The public is urged to verify the authenticity of any video through trusted and official sources before reacting or sharing. For accurate updates, rely on government channels and verified news platforms.
Key guidance for the public:
Not all videos reflect reality: Some online videos may be manipulated or entirely AI-generated.
False content can look real: AI-generated videos can appear highly convincing.
Verify before you believe: Always check the source and avoid circulating unverified clips.
Rely on official news sources: Follow government and verified channels for accurate updates.
Qatar's military thwarted attacks on Hamad International Airport, the Gulf state's foreign ministry spokesman said on Tuesday, as Iran pressed a retaliatory campaign across the Gulf.
"There were attempts to attack Hamad International Airport, they were all thwarted... the missiles were downed by our defensive measures, and none of them have reached the airport," Majed al-Ansari told a press conference, adding that Qatar had not been in contact with Iran since the start of the strikes.
Fujairah International Airport has confirmed that it is fully operational. Airport authorities are coordinating closely with relevant agencies to maintain smooth and efficient operations.
Passengers are advised to check their flight status with their airline before travelling to the airport to ensure timely updates.
QatarEnergy has suspended operations across its chemical, petrochemical, and downstream industries. The move comes as the company assesses operational impacts amid ongoing regional developments.
Further updates on production and operational timelines are expected from the company in the coming days.
The Israeli military on Tuesday said it was creating a buffer zone in Lebanon, shortly after the defence minister ordered troops to seize more positions across the border.
"In practice, Northern Command has moved forward, taken control of the dominating terrain, and is creating a buffer, as we promised, between our residents and any threat," military spokesman Effie Defrin said in a televised statement.
Emirates has extended the suspension of all scheduled flights to and from Dubai until 23:59 hrs on Wednesday, 4 March, citing ongoing airspace closures across the region.
The Dubai-based carrier confirmed on Tuesday that while regular operations remain grounded, it is maintaining a limited schedule of passenger repatriation and freighter services. Priority on these specific flights is being given to travellers with existing bookings.
The airline has issued a firm directive to passengers, advising them not to travel to Dubai International Airport unless they have received direct notification from the airline or hold a confirmed booking for the limited repatriation services currently in operation.
All Etihad’s scheduled commercial flights to and from Abu Dhabi remain suspended until UAE time on Thursday 5 March.
Some repositioning, cargo and repatriation flights may operate in coordination with UAE authorities and subject to strict operational and safety approvals.
Guests should not travel to the airport unless they have been contacted directly by Etihad and advised to do so. Access to the airport will be restricted for those without confirmed travel documentation.
Guests are advised to:
Check their flight status at http://etihad.com before travelling to the airport.
Ensure their contact details are up to date in their booking.
Guests holding Etihad tickets issued on or before 28 February 2026, with original travel dates up to 10 March 2026, may rebook free of charge onto Etihad-operated flights up to 31 March 2026.
Guests on all Etihad flights until 10 March may request a refund at http://etihad.com/en/help/refund-form or through their travel agent.
Guests who booked through a travel agent should contact their agent directly.
We are currently experiencing a high volume of calls and appreciate your patience as it may take longer than usual for calls to be answered. Guests seeking a refund are encouraged to use the above linked refund request form.
Safety remains our absolute priority, and services will operate only once all safety criteria are met.
The UN nuclear watchdog said Tuesday that a key Iranian nuclear site suffered "recent damage", a day after Iran said the underground uranium enrichment plant was attacked.
"Based on the latest available satellite imagery, IAEA can now confirm some recent damage to entrance buildings of Iran's underground Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant. No radiological consequence expected," the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a post on X.
The UN agency said on Monday there was "no indication" any nuclear installations had been hit. Iran's ambassador to the IAEA said on Monday that Tehran had informed the agency that Natanz was attacked.
Saudi Arabia condemned on Tuesday an overnight Iranian attack on the US embassy in Riyadh, as Tehran keeps up its retaliation campaign in the Gulf over US and Israeli strikes.
The Saudi foreign ministry in a statement expressed "its strongest condemnation and rejection of the heinous attack that targeted the US Embassy building in Riyadh", describing it as "cowardly and unjustified".
Competent authorities in the Emirate of Fujairah have confirmed that a limited fire broke out at Fujairah Port as a result of debris falling following the successful interception of a drone by air defence systems, with no injuries reported.
The British Embassy in the UAE has announced helpline numbers for British nationals requiring urgent consular assistance in the country.
“If you are a British National in urgent need of consular assistance, call: +44 (0) 207 008 5000 +971 4 309 4444 +971 2 610 1100,” the Embassy said on social media.
“We are aware that some people are experiencing issues with the UAE phone lines. We are urgently working to resolve this issue so please keep trying all the numbers,” the mission added.
Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said the UAE will not be distracted by resentment over its success, as it continues its efforts to confront Iranian aggression.
In a post on X, Gargash stressed that, in the face of ongoing developments, the priority remains collective action to protect the homeland and safeguard its achievements. He said such gloating “does not change the facts, but reflects narrow-mindedness and an inability to read successful experiences.”
He added that the UAE does not concern itself with analysing the motives behind such reactions, but instead presses ahead with what he described as a civilisational project in a difficult and volatile region, moving forward with confidence to strengthen national stability and consolidate its gains.
Iran's army said on Tuesday its forces launched attacks on Israel and a US military base in Qatar, as the war raged for a fourth day.
"The destructive combat drones of the army's ground, air, and naval forces... targeted the military areas of the Zionist regime in the occupied territories and the bases of American forces in Al-Udeid, Qatar," said the army in a statement carried by Shargh daily.
The Iranian Red Crescent said Tuesday that more than 780 people have been killed nationwide since the United States and Israel started striking Iran.
"According to field reports from operational teams, unfortunately, 787 compatriots have been martyred in these attacks," the Red Crescent said on its website.
It said strikes since Saturday had hit 153 cities and more than 500 locations across Iran in more than 1,000 attacks.
Separately on Tuesday, loud explosions were heard in Tehran according to AFP journalists, while Iranian media reported blasts in Karaj west of the capital and in the central city of Isfahan.
Iran warned European countries on Tuesday against joining its conflict with Israel and the United States , after Germany, Britain and France said they could take "defensive action" to destroy Iran's missile-launching capabilities.
"It would be an act of war. Any such act against Iran would be regarded as complicity with the aggressors. It would be regarded as an act of war against Iran," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said at a press briefing when asked about the statement.
The Ministry of Interior in Qatar has extended all categories of entry visas that have expired or are nearing expiration for one month, effective from Saturday, February 28, 2026, with the possibility of further extensions depending on developments.
The extension will be processed automatically through approved electronic systems, exempt from fees, and no visits or additional applications are required.
For entry visas that incurred violations before February 28, individuals must settle the prescribed overstay fines first; the extension and fee exemption will then apply from the same date.
The Ministry continues to monitor developments to ensure the legal status of residents and visitors remains stable. It also urged everyone to stay indoors, avoid open areas, and follow official instructions to safeguard public safety, while keeping up with updates via its official accounts.
Fujairah has confirmed that the sounds heard on March 3 in various parts of the emirate were the result of successful interception operations carried out by air defence systems.
In a statement carried by the Fujairah Media Office, the competent authorities said that the interceptions were conducted effectively, with the situation under control.
As limited operations resume at Dubai airports, authorities have issued strict instructions for travellers. Terminal access is restricted to passengers with confirmed departures, and schedules may continue to change due to the evolving situation.
Travellers are strongly advised to check their flight status through their airline’s official channels before heading to the airport.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, held a telephone call with Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs of Oman, as regional tensions continue to escalate.
During the call, the two sides exchanged perspectives on the fast-evolving situation in the region and discussed key security developments.
Both leaders stressed the importance of sustained engagement and close coordination to safeguard stability and prevent further escalation.
The discussion comes amid heightened security concerns across the Gulf following a sharp escalation over the past three days between Israel, the United States and Iran.
Coordinated US-Israel airstrikes on Iranian targets have triggered waves of Iranian missile and drone retaliation across multiple countries, reverberating throughout the region.
Sheikh Hamdan has also held similar calls in recent days with Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al Salem Al Sabah, Minister of Defence of Kuwait, and Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs of Qatar.
Iran has started the process of returning Iranian pilgrims from Mecca and Medina, state media said on Tuesday.
Alireza Enayati, Iran’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, said the process of returning 9,000 Iranians currently in the cities of Mecca and Medina began Monday.
In a report carried by the Iranian judiciary’s Mizan news agency, Enayati said the departure is taking place in the same manner as during the 12-day war between Israel and Iran in 2025. Iranian pilgrims will leave Saudi Arabia through Saudi–Iraqi border crossings and return to Iran from Iraq.
Authorities in the Emirate of Fujairah said they responded on Tuesday morning to a fire that broke out in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) after debris fell following the successful interception of a drone by air defence systems.
According to the Media Office of Government of Fujairah, no injuries were reported. The fire was brought under control, and normal operations in the area have since resumed.
Fujairah authorities urged the public to obtain information from official state sources and to avoid circulating rumours or unverified information.
The incident comes amid heightened tensions across the Middle East, with the UAE among several countries targeted in missile and drone attacks.
Air defence systems have intercepted multiple threats in recent days, with authorities saying the responses demonstrate the effectiveness and readiness of the country’s defence infrastructure in addressing such risks.
Etihad Airways has urged guests and members of the public not to travel to the airport unless they have been contacted directly and provided with confirmed ticket details. Access may be restricted for those without verified travel documentation.
Passengers are advised to check their flight status at etihad.com and await further communication from the airline.
The airline emphasised that safety remains the highest priority and thanked travellers for their cooperation.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation is monitoring airspace developments in the Middle East affecting international flights.
Indian airlines have adjusted schedules, resuming long-haul operations via alternative routes to avoid restricted areas. Relief flights are underway, including 10 IndiGo flights from Jeddah on March 3.
Special arrangements are in place to assist stranded passengers, with airlines coordinating with Indian missions abroad. Travellers are advised to check flight status directly with their airline and rely only on official updates.
The Ministry continues to coordinate with airlines, airport operators, and the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure safe and orderly operations.
Dubai Parks and Resorts has announced that it will remain closed on March 3 and 4 as a precautionary safety measure in line with official guidance.
The destination advised visitors to check its official website for the latest updates before planning a visit, including information related to existing bookings and reopening schedules.
Air India on Tuesday operated the first Indian carrier flight from Dubai to Delhi, bringing home 149 passengers amid the ongoing Middle East crisis.
Flight AI916D arrived in New Delhi with 149 passengers and eight operating crew members onboard.
In a post on X, Air India said: “We are happy to welcome our guests and crew from Dubai aboard flight AI916D. This is the first flight by an Indian carrier to arrive in New Delhi today amid the ongoing situation in the Middle East.”
The airline expressed gratitude to the Government of India, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and local authorities in Dubai for facilitating the flight.
“A heartfelt thank you to our teams, the Government of India, DGCA, and Dubai authorities for their continued cooperation in making this homecoming possible,” the airline added.
Global Village will remain closed on Tuesday, March 3, as regional tensions continue to escalate. The popular outdoor attraction was also shut on March 1 and March 2.
In a statement, Global Village said the closure is a precautionary safety measure taken in line with official guidance. Visitors have been advised to check the attraction’s official website and social media channels for updates on reopening.
The development comes as the conflict involving the US and Israel with Iran enters its fourth day, with tensions continuing to rise across the region.
The UAE Lottery has announced that some of its key services are temporarily unavailable.
“We are aware that some services, including live chat, login, and registration, may be temporarily unavailable. Our team is actively working to resolve the issue and ensure a smooth experience,” the operator said in a social media update.
“For assistance, please contact support@theuaelottery.ae. Our team will respond as soon as possible. We appreciate your patience and understanding,” it added.
A security source said that fuel tanks at Duqm Commercial Port were targeted by a number of drones, one of which struck a fuel tank. The resulting damage was brought under control and no injuries were reported, according to Oman News Agency.
The Sultanate of Oman condemned the targeting and stated it is taking all necessary measures to address the incident and ensure the safety of the facility.
The Embassy of the United States in Kuwait has announced the temporary suspension of all consular services until further notice.
The embassy confirmed that all routine and emergency consular appointments have been cancelled and said the public will be informed once services return to normal operations.
The US State Department on Tuesday ordered non-emergency personnel to depart Bahrain, Jordan, and Iraq amid escalating tensions following blatant Iranian aggression.
The department, in posts on X, updated travel advisories for Bahrain and Jordan to reflect the departure of non-emergency US government personnel and their family members. In Iraq, non-emergency US government staff were also ordered to leave on Monday due to security concerns.
Meanwhile, the US embassy in Amman, Jordan, temporarily evacuated its staff due to a security threat. Jordanian authorities said they intercepted more than a dozen missiles since the retaliatory operations began.
Air Arabia has temporarily suspended all flights to and from the UAE until 3:00 PM UAE time on Wednesday, 4 March 2026, due to ongoing regional disruptions. Flights to Lebanon, Jordan, Syria, and Iraq are suspended until 5 March 2026.
A limited number of flights may operate in coordination with the relevant authorities, subject to operational and safety approvals. Passengers on these flights will be contacted directly. All other travellers are advised not to travel to the airport unless contacted by the airline.
In Ajman, the supply of essential goods and materials to retail outlets continues smoothly and without disruption, with ample stock and steady delivery, the Government of Ajman Media Office confirmed.
Citizens and residents have confirmed that food commodities remain readily available, with no shortages reported. Specialised teams are monitoring the availability of goods around the clock, ensuring uninterrupted supply within an integrated system that strengthens food security and reassures consumers.
The authority also shared a video highlighting the supplies at local supermarkets.
The Qatar Ministry of Defense has released a summary of incidents since the onset of blatant Iranian aggression, confirming the detection of multiple aerial and missile targets and the successful interception of the majority.
The Ministry reported the interception of two SU-24 fighters, three cruise missiles, 98 out of 101 ballistic missiles, and 24 out of 39 drones.
It emphasised that the Qatar Armed Forces possess full capabilities and resources to safeguard the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and to respond firmly to any external threat.
Qatar Airways has announced the continuation of its temporary flight suspension due to the ongoing closure of Qatari airspace. The airline said operations will resume only once authorities reopen the skies and ensure safe travel conditions.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in India has postponed the conduct of more Class 10 and 12 Board examinations in parts of the Middle East.
The Board has decided to postpone examinations scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026, and Friday, March 6, 2026 for both Class X and Class XII students.
US military officials said Monday they destroyed command posts of Iran's Revolutionary Guards as well as Iranian air defense and missile launch sites, in the Middle Eastern war that broke out over the weekend.
"U.S. forces have destroyed Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps command and control facilities, Iranian air defense capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and military airfields during sustained operations," US Central Command wrote in an X post.
President Donald Trump said the United States was "not where we want to be" in terms of its stockpiles of the highest end weapons, as American forces deploy large quantities of munitions against Iran.
"At the highest end, we have a good supply, but are not where we want to be," he wrote on Truth Social, adding the US has sufficient "medium and upper medium grade" weapons.
"Wars can be fought 'forever,' and very successfully, using just these supplies (which are better than other countries finest arms!)," he added, referring to the "medium and upper medium grade" weapons.
Etihad Airways has extended the suspension of all scheduled commercial flights to and from Abu Dhabi until 2:00pm UAE time on Wednesday, 4 March, citing ongoing regional airspace disruptions.
Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport unless contacted directly by the airline with confirmed instructions.
Across Iran’s capital, the sound of explosions rang out throughout the night into the early morning hours, AP reports.
Witnesses also described hearing aircraft overhead.
Indian carriers are operating special relief flights from the Middle East to bring stranded passengers home.
IndiGo plans 10 flights from Jeddah to India on Tuesday, while SpiceJet will operate four special flights from Fujairah to Delhi, Mumbai, and Kochi, including two flights to Mumbai. These services aim to ensure passengers return home quickly.
SpiceJet will also restore scheduled flights between Fujairah and Delhi/Mumbai from March 4, helping normalise connectivity between the UAE and India.
About 357 flights were cancelled on Monday, but operations gradually resumed by evening, with stranded aircraft returning. The government is coordinating with airlines, airports, regulatory authorities, and the MEA to ensure safe restoration of services. Additional arrangements are in place for stranded passengers, including extra capacity and coordination with foreign aviation authorities.
The Israeli military issued new evacuation orders for dozens of locations in Lebanon on Tuesday, including a warning for residents in two southern Beirut neighbourhoods to stay away from several buildings ahead of imminent military action.
"Urgent warning to the residents of Lebanon, specifically in the villages which names are shown. For your safety you must evacuate your homes immediately," said a statement by the military's Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee on Telegram, which listed 50 locations.
"You are located near Hezbollah facilities and interests, against which the IDF will operate in the near future," he told the residents of southern Beirut neighbourhoods Ghobeiry and Haret Hreik in another evacuation warning.
Saudi Arabia has intercepted and destroyed at least 8 drones heading towards Riyadh and the nearby city of Al-Kharj, according to the ministry of defence.
Early on Tuesday, the ministry confirmed that the US Embassy in Riyadh was subjected to at least two drone strikes, resulting in “a limited fire and minor material damage” to a building inside the embassy complex.
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview Monday that the Middle East conflict triggered by US and Israeli strikes on Iran won't be "an endless war" but could "take some time."
He told Fox News the campaign would be "a quick and decisive action," later adding: "It may take some time, but it's not going to take years."
The US Department of State has urged American citizens in several Middle Eastern countries to depart immediately using commercial flights, citing “serious safety risks” as tensions escalate across the region.
In a security update issued on March 2, the department advised Americans in Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the UAE and Yemen to leave “now via commercial means”.
The US Embassy in Riyadh has been targeted by two Iranian drones, resulting in a limited fire and minor material damage to the building, the official spokesperson for the Saudi Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday.
The US Embassy in the Saudi capital asked American citizens to shelter-in-place.
The Saudi Ministry of Defence's spokesperson confirmed the drone strike on the US embassy and asked Saudi citizens to immediately take shelter wherever they are.
The Kuwaiti Army General Staff announced on Monday that the armed forces are currently intercepting a new barrage of missiles and drones detected in Kuwaiti airspace.
In a press release published by the Kuwait News Agency, the General Staff reiterated complete readiness to deal with all threats in order to ensure the protection of the country's territory and airspace, along with the safety of citizens and residents.
The Qatari Ministry of Defence announced that it successfully continued to intercept and neutralise two ballistic missiles that targeted several areas within the country.
The Ministry affirmed that the threat was dealt with immediately upon detection, in accordance with pre-approved operational plans, and that both missiles were intercepted before reaching Qatari territory, according to the Qatar News Agency.
The Ministry further stressed that Qatar Armed Forces possess full capabilities resources to safeguard and defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country and to respond firmly to any external threat.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs categorically rejects the false and misleading claims published by Bloomberg regarding the United Arab Emirates’ advanced defensive capabilities.
These assertions are unfounded and misrepresent the UAE’s high level of preparedness, technological sophistication, and operational readiness. The Ministry underscores the importance of responsible journalism and the need to verify information with official sources before publishing inaccurate reports.
The UAE possesses diverse, integrated, and multi-layered air defense systems capable of countering a full spectrum of aerial threats with high efficiency. These long-, medium-, and short-range systems provide comprehensive protection of the nation’s airspace.
The UAE also maintains a robust strategic stockpile of munitions, ensuring sustained interception and response capabilities over extended periods, while preserving full operational readiness to safeguard national security and sovereignty.
The Ministry reaffirms that the UAE’s advanced defense capabilities, institutional readiness, and integrated national security framework remain steadfast and uncompromised. The safety and security of its citizens, residents, and visitors will always remain an absolute priority.
The Ministry of Defence (MOD) announced that the UAE’s air defence systems had intercepted a barrage of Iranian ballistic missiles early on Tuesday.
In a statement posted on its official account on X, the ministry said: “The UAE’s air defences are currently dealing with a barrage of ballistic missiles coming from Iran.”
The ministry affirmed its full operational readiness to respond to all threats, stressing that the measures taken are aimed at safeguarding the nation’s territory and ensuring the safety of citizens and resident
