The UAE has opened safe air corridors in coordination with Gulf countries, with a handling capacity of 48 flights per hour, as part of measures to ensure continuity of economic and tourism activity amid ongoing regional developments, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, said during a government media briefing.

Al Marri said the UAE economy has demonstrated strong resilience and maintained stability with high efficiency, despite geopolitical and regional pressures. He noted that the country adopted proactive and flexible strategies and policies that have made the economy more robust and capable of absorbing external shocks.

He stressed that the UAE’s food security system is a “red line”, affirming that the country possesses sufficient stockpiles of essential goods and that the strategic reserves of key commodities are adequate to cover domestic needs for a period ranging between four and six months.

Import activity, he said, is proceeding as planned without disruption, and there are no disturbances in supply chains related to the import of goods and products. He added that authorities monitor stock levels daily in coordination with suppliers to ensure continued availability.

Al Marri said the UAE has a broad network of trade partnerships with global markets and retains the ability to identify alternative markets rapidly and respond effectively to various crises. Plans have also been put in place to distribute strategic commodity reserves across the emirates in a structured and balanced manner.

He added that the government is covering hotel costs for tourists stranded in the country due to the repercussions of the recent Iranian attacks.

“The UAE economy has proven its resilience in absorbing pressures generated by geopolitical and regional challenges,” he said, reaffirming that economic stability remains firmly intact.