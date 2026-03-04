The reminder follows reports that some residents and motorists have been leaving their homes or stopping their vehicles to record videos after receiving mobile warning notifications.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has warned residents not to prioritise filming social media content over their personal safety during emergency alerts, stressing that failure to follow official instructions could result in legal accountability.

In guidelines issued on Wednesday, the Ministry instructed residents to proceed directly to a safe location or remain indoors until an 'all clear' message is announced for their area.

Authorities emphasised that the alerts are issued solely to protect the public and require immediate compliance, not documentation by bystanders.

The Ministry underscored that violating these safety instructions constitutes a legal offence and urged the public to cooperate to ensure the effectiveness of the country’s emergency response framework.

For those driving when an alert sounds, officials clarified that motorists should not pull over on highways or exit their vehicles prematurely. Instead, drivers should continue to their intended destination and seek the nearest secure shelter upon arrival.

'The warning is issued for your safety,' the Ministry said. 'You must comply by heading to a safe place and taking shelter there until an ‘all clear’ alert is issued.'

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.