The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has warned residents not to prioritise filming social media content over their personal safety during emergency alerts, stressing that failure to follow official instructions could result in legal accountability.
The reminder follows reports that some residents and motorists have been leaving their homes or stopping their vehicles to record videos after receiving mobile warning notifications.
Authorities emphasised that the alerts are issued solely to protect the public and require immediate compliance, not documentation by bystanders.
In guidelines issued on Wednesday, the Ministry instructed residents to proceed directly to a safe location or remain indoors until an 'all clear' message is announced for their area.
'The warning is issued for your safety,' the Ministry said. 'You must comply by heading to a safe place and taking shelter there until an ‘all clear’ alert is issued.'
For those driving when an alert sounds, officials clarified that motorists should not pull over on highways or exit their vehicles prematurely. Instead, drivers should continue to their intended destination and seek the nearest secure shelter upon arrival.
The Ministry underscored that violating these safety instructions constitutes a legal offence and urged the public to cooperate to ensure the effectiveness of the country’s emergency response framework.
The Ministry also reminded residents previously that the national emergency hotline, 999, is reserved strictly for urgent incidents.
Residents and visitors are urged to:
Seek shelter immediately and remain there until further notice.
Avoid spreading unverified information or rumours on social media.
Call 999 only in genuine emergencies to keep lines open for critical cases.
Authorities reiterated that public cooperation is essential to safeguarding lives during emergency situations.