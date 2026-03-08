UAE: Jail and fines up to Dh200,000 for spreading false information

Legal experts say cybercrime and penal laws target misinformation online
As the flow of information across digital platforms accelerates, rumours and misleading news have emerged as a major challenge for societies, particularly during times of crisis when false information can create public confusion and undermine social stability.
In response, the UAE has established a comprehensive and advanced legal framework to address the spread of misinformation. The legislation sets clear rules governing online behaviour, helping protect the community while strengthening public trust in information issued by official sources.
Legal consultant Ihab Al Najjar said Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combating Rumours and Cybercrimes serves as the main legal reference regulating online content shared on websites and social media platforms.
He explained that the law criminalises publishing or republishing false news and misleading information that could cause public concern or harm the public interest. According to Al Najjar, the legislation has played an important role during the current crisis by providing a clear legal framework to address unreliable information and curb the spread of rumours on digital platforms.
Al Najjar noted that the law does not only penalise those who create misleading content but also those who share it without verifying its accuracy.
“This reinforces individual responsibility when circulating information, especially during sensitive periods when accuracy in reporting is essential,” he said.
Under the law, penalties can reach one year in prison and a fine of at least Dh100,000. The punishment becomes more severe — up to two years in prison and a minimum fine of Dh200,000 — if the offence is committed during crises, disasters or emergency situations.
Meanwhile, lawyer Mohammed Al Awami Al Mansouri said Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021 on Crimes and Penalties complements the cybercrime law by addressing the spread of false information and online abuse.
The law includes provisions that criminalise defamation and harming the reputation of individuals or organisations by publishing inaccurate information.
Al Mansouri said the legislation provides additional legal safeguards against the misuse of digital platforms to spread misinformation or damage reputations.
He added that the integration of these laws has helped regulate the circulation of information during crises by providing clear legal guidelines for online publishing and tackling rumours, while maintaining a balance between freedom of expression and protecting society from misleading information.
Both legal experts stressed that continuously updating legislation is essential to safeguarding societies in the digital age, particularly during crises when accurate information and responsible communication are more important than ever.