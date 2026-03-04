GOLD/FOREX
UAE Cybercrime Law: Fines of Dh100,000 for spreading fake news

Officials stressed the need to avoid circulating unverified information on social media

Ali Al Hammadi, Reporter
Supplied

The UAE has stressed the importance of responsible communication and public awareness amid the rapid spread of information across digital platforms, reaffirming that national security is a shared responsibility.

Authorities said maintaining stability requires cooperation between institutions and the community, particularly when dealing with rumours and misleading information online.

High level of security readiness

During a recent media briefing in Abu Dhabi, Brigadier Abdulaziz Al Ahmed, spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, confirmed that the security situation across the country remains stable. 

He said readiness levels are at their highest, supported by an integrated system that brings together more than 25 national entities. The system is based on updated national plans, continuous risk assessments and scenario analysis to ensure preparedness for emergencies.

As part of this effort, more than 3,200 specialised vehicles have been deployed, along with over 4,100 traffic and security patrols. Rapid-response units and advanced operational systems are also in place to ensure quick intervention when needed.

The Ministry also relies on fixed and mobile federal operations rooms and field police centres equipped with modern technologies to maintain strong response capabilities.

Officials said the measures help ensure public safety and reinforce confidence in the country’s security system.

Warning against misinformation

The UAE Cybersecurity Council also warned about the risks of misinformation, particularly during crises when false information can spread quickly and cause unnecessary concern.

The Council urged the public to verify information and rely only on official government sources for updates. It said digital awareness plays a key role in protecting society from rumours and misleading content.

Dubai Police caution on sharing sensitive images

Dubai Police called on the public to avoid photographing or sharing images of vital infrastructure and security-related locations.

The authority said what may appear to be a simple photo could provide valuable information to others and potentially affect national security.

Legal consequences for spreading rumours

The UAE Federal Public Prosecution warned that individuals who share or repost false information from unknown sources may face legal action, even if they are not the original creators of the content.

Officials stressed the need to avoid circulating unverified information on social media or other digital platforms.

Under Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on combating rumours and cybercrimes, individuals who publish or circulate false or misleading information online may face imprisonment and fines starting from Dh100,000.

Penalties may increase if such actions incite public concern or occur during emergencies or crises.

Community partnership

Authorities emphasised that maintaining stability requires cooperation from all members of society. Citizens and residents are encouraged to follow official guidance and verify information before sharing it.

Officials said that in the digital age, responsible communication plays a vital role in protecting communities and supporting national security.

