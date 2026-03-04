Public urged to act responsibly as State Security stresses national awareness
The UAE State Security Department has warned that photographing or circulating images of sensitive security locations — or promoting unreliable or fabricated information — is strictly prohibited, as part of ongoing efforts to safeguard national security and public stability.
In a statement issued in light of current developments, authorities stressed that the dissemination of unverified content, particularly through social media platforms, can have serious legal consequences and may undermine public safety.
“Photographing or sharing sensitive security sites, or promoting unreliable or fabricated information, is prohibited to safeguard national security and stability,” the department said.
Officials underscored that compliance with these regulations reflects a high level of national awareness and responsible citizenship, particularly during times that require unity and vigilance.
The department urged the public to rely solely on official sources for information and to refrain from sharing content that could compromise security operations or public order. Authorities reiterated that violations will be dealt with in accordance with the law.