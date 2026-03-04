GOLD/FOREX
Court and Crime

UAE authorities ban filming of security locations amid national safety concerns

Public urged to act responsibly as State Security stresses national awareness

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Pexels

The UAE State Security Department has warned that photographing or circulating images of sensitive security locations — or promoting unreliable or fabricated information — is strictly prohibited, as part of ongoing efforts to safeguard national security and public stability.

In a statement issued in light of current developments, authorities stressed that the dissemination of unverified content, particularly through social media platforms, can have serious legal consequences and may undermine public safety.

“Photographing or sharing sensitive security sites, or promoting unreliable or fabricated information, is prohibited to safeguard national security and stability,” the department said.

Officials underscored that compliance with these regulations reflects a high level of national awareness and responsible citizenship, particularly during times that require unity and vigilance.

The department urged the public to rely solely on official sources for information and to refrain from sharing content that could compromise security operations or public order. Authorities reiterated that violations will be dealt with in accordance with the law. 

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
