Awqaf Abu Dhabi pledges Dh100 million to ‘Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans’ initiative

Move reinforces UAE’s sustainable giving model to empower orphans in the UAE
Dubai: The Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority – Awqaf Abu Dhabi has contributed Dh100 million to support the ‘Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans’ initiative, as it remains committed to long-term social development and economic resilience in the UAE.
Launched under the patronage of the President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the campaign draws inspiration from the humanitarian legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who has established the country’s deeply rooted culture of "sustainable giving."
According to Abdul Hamid Mohammed Saeed, chairman of Awqaf Abu Dhabi, the initiative represents a forward-looking approach to endowment management aligned with national priorities.
“The ‘Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans’ initiative embodies the UAE’s vision of endowment (waqf) as a tool for sustainable development and social solidarity in line with national priorities. The initiative represents a modern endowment ecosystem, governed by international best practices, that ensures long-lasting and meaningful social impact, creating a supportive environment for orphans to thrive.”
Fahad Abdul Qader Al Qassim, director general of Awqaf Abu Dhabi, have also noted that the authority is focused on creating a strong, investment-driven endowment ecosystem.
"At Awqaf Abu Dhabi, we are committed to establishing a robust endowment ecosystem that ensures sustained support for orphans through a sustainable investment-driven approach. This model guarantees their access to high-quality education and healthcare services, while also empowering them socially to become active members of their community and to pursue their aspirations with confidence."
He added, "This initiative further extends the legacy of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in positioning the UAE as a global model for giving and comprehensive development.”
Leaders have described the initiative as another milestone in the UAE’s globally recognised humanitarian track record.
"It reflects the vision of our wise leadership, represented by Sheikh Mohamed, to institutionalise philanthropy and humanitarian work as a deeply rooted and sustainable national approach—one that enhances quality of life, strengthens social cohesion, and promotes the values of tolerance and peace. This initiative further extends the legacy of Sheikh Zayed in positioning the UAE as a global model for giving and comprehensive development," said Al Qassim in a statement.
The campaign has been built on the success of Awqaf Abu Dhabi’s previous initiatives. Its “Life Endowment” campaign, launched during the Year of Community, raised nearly Dh1 billion.
Meanwhile, the ‘Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans’ initiative, launched during the Year of Family, is already seeing strong engagement from individuals, institutions, and private sector entities, highlighting its importance to the wider UAE community.
For individuals or businesses who wish to contribute to the initiative, they may do so through the campaign's website, through text message, or through bank transfer.