Anonymous donor contributes Dh35 million to Edge of Life campaign

The number 11.5, associated with the Edge of Life campaign, refers to the mid-upper arm circumference (MUAC) for children between 6 months and 5 years. It is a medical measurement used for the early detection of acute malnutrition in children. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines, a MUAC measurement of under 11.5 cm is, among other indicators, one of the criteria used to diagnose this serious condition.