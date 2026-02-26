GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Landmark Group pledges Dh5 million in support of Edge of Life campaign

Campaign will implement sustainable projects to fight childhood hunger across the world

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Renuka Jagtiani, Chairwoman of Landmark Group, says it's an honour to support the Edge of Life campaign to rescue children from the threat of hunger in underprivileged communities
Renuka Jagtiani, Chairwoman of Landmark Group, says it's an honour to support the Edge of Life campaign to rescue children from the threat of hunger in underprivileged communities

Landmark Group joined a growing list of contributors to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, with a contribution of Dh5 million.

The campaign was launched in Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of raising a minimum of Dh1 billion to be invested in implementing sustainable programmes that help fight childhood hunger around the world.

The campaign aims to inspire a widespread community movement that supports the realisation of its goals. By welcoming contributions from all community members to help rescue millions of children from hunger, it fosters the values of compassion, solidarity and extending aid to the most vulnerable populations, while underscoring the UAE’s leading humanitarian role.

The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger is being organised in partnership with Unicef, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and Action Against Hunger.

Positive impact

“The Edge of Life campaign is a remarkable humanitarian initiative that transforms philanthropy into a message of hope and life for millions of children around the world, empowering them to overcome adversity, and look towards a brighter future with renewed confidence,” said Renuka Jagtiani, Chairwoman, Landmark Group.

“It is an honour to support this campaign to rescue children in underprivileged communities from the threat of hunger. The widespread response to the campaign from both individuals and institutions across the UAE highlights a profound sense of social responsibility and a dedication to alleviating the suffering of others.”

7 contribution channels

The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger continues to welcome donations and contributions from institutions and individuals across seven main channels including the campaign’s website (www.edgeoflife.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Contribute now

Contributions can be made via bank transfers in UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE940340003708472909222).

Contributions via SMS are possible by sending the word LIFE to the following du and e& numbers (1034 to donate Dh10, 1035 to donate Dh50, 1036 to donate Dh100 and 1038 to donate Dh500).

Other platforms for donating to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger are the DubaiNow app and YallaGive.com, under the Donations tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).

Related Topics:
Native

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers, says the company's contribution to the campaign aligns with its commitment to social responsibility

Samana Developers donates Dh15m to Edge of Life

2m read
The Edge of Life campaign represents an urgent humanitarian response to one of the world's gravest challenges.

Dubai's RTA pledges Dh5m to global campaign

2m read
The campaign to rescue five million children from hunger builds upon a deeply-held humanitarian vision championed by Sheikh Mohammed.

Anonymous donor gives Dh35m to Edge of Life campaign

2m read
Jasbir Bassi, Chairperson of Car Fare Group.

Car Fare Group donates Dh3m to child hunger campaign

2m read