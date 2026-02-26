Landmark Group pledges Dh5 million in support of Edge of Life campaign

Landmark Group joined a growing list of contributors to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, with a contribution of Dh5 million.

The campaign was launched in Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of raising a minimum of Dh1 billion to be invested in implementing sustainable programmes that help fight childhood hunger around the world.

The campaign aims to inspire a widespread community movement that supports the realisation of its goals. By welcoming contributions from all community members to help rescue millions of children from hunger, it fosters the values of compassion, solidarity and extending aid to the most vulnerable populations, while underscoring the UAE’s leading humanitarian role.

The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger is being organised in partnership with Unicef, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and Action Against Hunger.

Positive impact

“The Edge of Life campaign is a remarkable humanitarian initiative that transforms philanthropy into a message of hope and life for millions of children around the world, empowering them to overcome adversity, and look towards a brighter future with renewed confidence,” said Renuka Jagtiani, Chairwoman, Landmark Group.

“It is an honour to support this campaign to rescue children in underprivileged communities from the threat of hunger. The widespread response to the campaign from both individuals and institutions across the UAE highlights a profound sense of social responsibility and a dedication to alleviating the suffering of others.”

7 contribution channels

The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger continues to welcome donations and contributions from institutions and individuals across seven main channels including the campaign’s website (www.edgeoflife.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Contribute now

Contributions can be made via bank transfers in UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE940340003708472909222).

Contributions via SMS are possible by sending the word LIFE to the following du and e& numbers (1034 to donate Dh10, 1035 to donate Dh50, 1036 to donate Dh100 and 1038 to donate Dh500).