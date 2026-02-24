Dubai's RTA pledges Dh5 million to global campaign against childhood hunger

He said: “The Edge of Life campaign represents an urgent humanitarian response to one of the world's gravest challenges. With millions of children facing the threat of malnutrition, an issue that undermines the future and stability of societies, this initiative underscores the UAE’s humanitarian mission that is not defined by geography or borders, with human protection and dignity at the forefront of its priorities, under the leadership of its President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.”