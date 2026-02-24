Dubai's RTA pledges Dh5 million to global campaign against childhood hunger

Plus, how you can contribute to the initiative
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has announced a Dh5 million contribution to the Edge of Life campaign, which works towards aiding five million children.
The initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of raising a minimum of Dh1 billion to be invested in implementing sustainable programmes that help fight childhood hunger around the world.
The Edge of Life campaign operates under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) and is being organised in partnership with UNICEF, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and Action Against Hunger.
Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, affirmed that the initiative is an extension of a steadfast humanitarian approach that has established the UAE as a global model for sustainable institutional philanthropy.
He added that the RTA’s participation in this campaign stems from its corporate social responsibility and its commitment to contributing to national initiatives with a global humanitarian impact.
He said: “The Edge of Life campaign represents an urgent humanitarian response to one of the world's gravest challenges. With millions of children facing the threat of malnutrition, an issue that undermines the future and stability of societies, this initiative underscores the UAE’s humanitarian mission that is not defined by geography or borders, with human protection and dignity at the forefront of its priorities, under the leadership of its President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.”
He added that investing in rescuing children from hunger and malnutrition is an investment in the future of humanity, as food security is a fundamental pillar of stability and sustainable development.
He concluded: “This initiative serves as a message of hope from the UAE to millions of children around the world: Protecting human life is a priority that knows no borders, and the UAE will continue to lead these efforts, transforming values into actions and humanitarian action into real-world impact.”
The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger welcomes donations and contributions from institutions and individuals across seven main channels including the campaign’s website , (www.edgeoflife.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).
Contributions are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE940340003708472909222).
Contributions via SMS are possible by sending the word “LIFE” to the following du and e& numbers (1034 to donate Dh10, 1035 to donate Dh50, 1036 to donate Dh100 and 1038 to donate Dh500).
Other possible platforms for donating are the DubaiNow app and YallaGive.com, under the ‘Donations’ tab for both, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).