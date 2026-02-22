DAMAC pledges Dh100m to UAE’s Edge of Life campaign to combat child hunger

The global initiative aims at rescuing five million children from hunger and malnutrition
Dubai: In the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the Hussain Sajwani — DAMAC Foundation has pledged Dh100 million in support of the Edge of Life campaign, a global initiative aimed at rescuing five million children from hunger and malnutrition.
Launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the campaign seeks to raise a minimum of Dh1 billion this Ramadan to fund sustainable programs tackling childhood hunger worldwide. The announcement followed the signing of a strategic agreement between Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), and Hussain Sajwani, Founder and Chairman of DAMAC Properties.
The campaign invites individuals and institutions to join in implementing sustainable programs in partnership with UNICEF, Save the Children, the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and Action Against Hunger. Mohammad Al Gergawi said that Edge of Life reflects the UAE’s commitment to generosity and global humanitarian action, particularly for children in life-threatening conditions.
Hussain Sajwani said: “It is an honour to contribute to this noble campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Our support underscores DAMAC Foundation’s commitment to social responsibility and aligns with MBRGI’s mission to provide vital nutrition to underprivileged communities worldwide.”
The Edge of Life campaign comes amid stark global statistics: in 2025, 118 million children experienced hunger, while one in four children under five suffered acute malnutrition. The initiative underscores the UAE’s leading role in regional and global humanitarian efforts, sending a message of solidarity and unified action against child hunger.
The Edge of Life campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions from institutions and individuals across seven main channels including the campaign’s website (www.edgeoflife.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999). Contributions are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE940340003708472909222). Contributions via SMS are possible by texting the word ‘LIFE’ to the following du and e & numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500). Other platforms facilitating donations to the Edge of Life campaign are the DubaiNow app and YallaGive.com, under the ‘Donations’ tab for both, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).