Mohammed bin Rashid receives Mansour bin Zayed in Dubai

UAE leaders discuss national development and government priorities
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, during a meeting held in Dubai.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
Discussions focused on national issues, addressing the country’s development priorities and efforts to strengthen the UAE’s comprehensive development journey.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said the UAE continues to move confidently towards a more prosperous future, guided by the vision of its leadership and strengthened by cooperation and integration among state institutions.
His Highness emphasised that the nation’s development path is built on collective action and unified efforts to serve the country and its people, while continuing to build on achievements that position the UAE as a model of progress, stability and sustainable development.
The meeting also addressed several government-related matters and ongoing plans to enhance government performance, in addition to reviewing the latest initiatives and projects supporting the UAE’s accelerating development trajectory.