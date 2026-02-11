The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Authority for People of Determination; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.