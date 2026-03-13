US-Israel war on Iran, day 14: US refuelling aircraft crashes in Iraq; Iran threatens Gulf energy sites

UAE intercepted Iran threats while is allowing expats with expired visas to return
Highlights
US and Israeli strikes hit parts of Tehran on Friday, Iranian media reported, adding that homes shook from the blasts.
"The intensity of the explosions was such that residents of these areas reported their houses shaking. No further details have been provided about the extent of damage or possible casualties," Iran's Fars news agency reported.
Israel said on Friday that Iran fired waves of missiles toward Israel, with emergency services reporting that two were injured in the country's north.
"A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," the Israeli military wrote on its official Telegram channel.
It issued a similar alert a short time later.
Following the initial alert, the Magen David Adom emergency service said no emergency calls had been received.
But after the second it said that two people had been treated for injuries in northern Israel.
One of them, a 34-year-old woman, had been hospitalised with shrapnel injuries, rescuers said.
There were rocket and missile alerts across Israel in the wake of the warnings from the military.
Saudi Arabia has intercepted 38 drones within hours. The Saudi defence ministry said early Friday that the drones were headed toward the kingdom’s Eastern Province. It was a larger than usual number of aerial threats for the country. Sites in Saudi Arabia including the US Embassy in Riyadh, oil infrastructure and a military base have been targeted as the Iran war rages on.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery.
An attack has killed a French soldier in Erbil in Iraq's Kurdistan region, says President Emmanuel Macron. A member of the armed forces "died for France during an attack in the Erbil region of Iraq," Macron posted on X, confirming the first French military death in the Middle East war.
Iran vowed to make the US regret attacking the Islamic republic and said it would keep up a chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz that has sent oil prices soaring.
After the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned that the Middle East war could lead to "the largest supply disruption" in history, US President Donald Trump wrote on social media that defeating Iran's "evil empire" was more important than crude prices. "While starting a war is easy, it cannot be won with a few tweets. We will not relent until making you sorry for this grave miscalculation," Iranian security chief Ali Larijani said on X.
The UAE air defence systems on March 12 intercepted 10 ballistic missiles and 26 UAVs launched from Iran.
Since the onset of the blatant Iranian aggression, UAE air defences have engaged 278 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,540 UAVs.
KC-135 refueling aircract went "down" in friendly air space Iraq, the US Central Command confirmed.
Two aircraft were reportedly involved in the incident. One went down in western Iraq, the second landed safely.
Rescue efforts are ongoing. The status of the crew of the downed aircraft is unclear.
The incident was not due to hostile or friendly fire, CentCom stated as more information is still being gathered.
"More information will be made available as the situation develops. We ask for continued patience to gather additional details and provide clarity for the families of service members," CentCom said in a statement.
A drone attack wounded six French soldiers at a joint Peshmerga-France base in northern Iraq, Erbil’s governor confirmed.
In a significant diplomatic outreach, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a phone conversation with Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian amid rising conflicts in the Middle East. Modi expressed profound concern over the surge in hostilities, highlighting the tragic loss of civilian lives and widespread damage to infrastructure. He emphasised India's priorities: ensuring the safety of its nationals in the region and maintaining uninterrupted flows of goods and energy supplies, which are vital for global stability. Reaffirming India's stance on peaceful resolutions, Modi called for de-escalation through dialogue and diplomacy.
Iran threatened on Thursday to wreak havoc on the region's oil and gas industry if its own energy infrastructure was attacked during its war with the US and Israel.
"We will set the region's oil and gas on fire with the slightest attack on Iran's energy infrastructure and ports," said a spokesman for the Iranian military's central operational command, known as Khatam al-Anbiya.
Day 13: US refueling aircraft crashes in Iraq
Day 12: Donald Trump says Iran near point of defeat
Day 11: US says today will be the 'most intense' of attacks
Day 10: UAE intercepts 15 missiles and 119 drones
Day 9: Gulf nations face fresh attacks
Day 8: US forces hit Iran hard, Trump touts battlefield gains
Day 7: Thousands being evacuated from Middle East: Trump
Day 6: Spring break for schools, universities moved up; some exams cancelled
Day 5: UAE waives overstay fines caused by airspace closure
Day 4: Dubai contains fire near US Consulate
Day 3: Trump lists 'clear' Iran war objectives
Day 2: UAE airlines extend flight cancellations