US-Israel war on Iran, day 14: US refuelling aircraft crashes in Iraq; Iran threatens Gulf energy sites

Israel said on Friday that Iran fired waves of missiles toward Israel, with emergency services reporting that two were injured in the country's north.

"A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," the Israeli military wrote on its official Telegram channel.

It issued a similar alert a short time later.

Following the initial alert, the Magen David Adom emergency service said no emergency calls had been received.

But after the second it said that two people had been treated for injuries in northern Israel.

One of them, a 34-year-old woman, had been hospitalised with shrapnel injuries, rescuers said.

There were rocket and missile alerts across Israel in the wake of the warnings from the military.