US-Israel-Iran war Day 6: Iran-Israel strikes continue; UAE extends limited flights

Global Village, other popular attractions extend closure as precautionary safety measure
Highlights
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
Iran has not requested military aid from its ally Russia since Israel and the United States began striking the country last week, the Kremlin said Thursday.
"In this case, there have been no requests from the Iranian side," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, including AFP, in a daily briefing call.
In view of the prevailing situation in the UAE and the region, all Indian nationals currently in the UAE are advised to continue to remain vigilant, calm, adhere to the safety guidelines of the UAE authorities and also follow official advisories issued from time to time, the advisory said.
The mission said stranded Indian nationals may avail of the limited non-scheduled flight operations commenced by Indian and the UAE airlines by contacting their respective airlines and reminded about the waiver of overstay fines for visitors and others unable to depart due to these exceptional circumstances.
The Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi and the Consulate in Dubai and their outsourced passport, consular and visa services are continuing to function normally and remain in close touch with the UAE authorities and the community leaders to ensure well-being of the Indian diaspora in the UAE,” it added.
Bahrain announces that its air defense systems continue to counter successive waves of Iranian terrorist attacks. Since the beginning of this brutal aggression, they have destroyed 75 missiles and 123 drones targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain.
Emirates has confirmed it is operating a reduced flight schedule until further notice following the partial re-opening of regional airspace for the safe conduct of commercial flights.
The Dubai-based airline said that on March 5 and 6, more than 100 flights will depart from Dubai and return. These services will carry passengers travelling to their final destinations, as well as essential cargo including perishables and pharmaceuticals.
Emirates said it will gradually rebuild its flying schedule, depending on airspace availability and operational requirements being met.
“Safety is always our top priority. We continue to monitor the situation and adapt our operations accordingly,” the airline said in a statement.
For now, customers have been advised to travel to the airport only if they have a confirmed booking.
Multiple rounds of explosions echoed over the Qatari capital Doha on Thursday just hours after officials said they were evacuating residents living near the US embassy.
Gulf countries have been targeted by repeated waves of Iranian drone and missile attacks in retaliation for the massive US-Israeli air campaign.
AFP journalists on the ground in Doha described Thursday's blasts as some of the most intense since Iran began targeting the Gulf state on Saturday. A column of black smoke was seen on the Doha horizon.
Qatar Airways announces that, effective from this Thursday, March 5, 2026, it will operate a limited number of relief flights to support stranded passengers as a result of the current conditions prevailing in the region.
With the limited re‑opening of airspace, Emirates Airlines is operating a reduced flight schedule until further notice.
These flights are open for booking, and customers with earlier bookings are accommodated as a priority.
Passengers transiting in Dubai will only be accepted for travel if their connecting flight is operating. Please do not go to the airport unless you hold a confirmed booking for these flights.
Customers are advised to check flight status, review the latest operational updates on emirates.com, and check their email for any notifications about changes or cancellations to their flights before travelling to the airport.
Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, stated that the UAE’s healthcare system continues to operate normally and efficiently, supported by a strong and resilient national health infrastructure.
The Minister noted that hospitals, emergency services, and public health teams across the country are continuing to provide services without interruption, supported by well-established preparedness systems and secure medical supply chains.
Al Sayegh added that the Ministry remains in ongoing coordination with federal and local partners to ensure the continuity of healthcare services and the wellbeing of the community.
He emphasised that protecting the health and safety of all members of society remains a core national priority.
Another round of explosions was heard over the Qatari capital Doha on Thursday, AFP journalists reported.
Doha has been targeted by waves of Iranian drones and missiles since Iran launched a sprawling retaliation campaign across the Gulf in the wake of the US and Israeli attacks against Iran.
iBritain's Defence Minister John Healey is headed to Cyprus, media reports said, following the outbreak of war in the Middle East and a drone strike on a UK air base on the Mediterranean island.
Healey would arrive later Thursday, the BBC and the PA news agency reported.
The visit comes after the runway of the Royal Air Force (RAF) base at Akrotiri came under attack by an unmanned drone on Monday.
A drone launched from Iranian territory struck an airport building in Azerbaijan's exclave of Nakhichevan Thursday and exploded, Azerbaijani media reported.
Two drones crossed from Iran Wednesday before one of them crashed into Nakhichevan's airport, the Azerbaijani news outlet Report said, without providing further details.
Video published on social media appeared to show smoke rising from the airport.
SalamAir has announced that due to airspace closures in certain destinations, as a result of ongoing regional developments, some scheduled flights may be subject to changes.
Flights to and from Iraq, Lebanon, and Iran are suspended until March 28, 2026.
Flights to and from Kuwait, Sharjah, Doha and Dammam are suspended until March 20, 2026.
All affected passengers will be contacted directly.
The Central Bank of the UAE has reassured the public that the country’s banking and financial sector remains strong, stable and fully operational despite rising regional tensions. Governor Khaled Mohamed Balama said banks, financial institutions and insurance companies across the UAE continue to provide services without disruption, supported by strong capital levels, high liquidity and advanced financial infrastructure. The sector maintains a capital adequacy ratio of around 17% and a liquidity coverage ratio above 146.6%, while total banking assets exceed Dh5.42 trillion. Authorities said the Central Bank continues to monitor developments closely and remains fully prepared to safeguard financial stability across the country.
Airline refutes claims “Air India flew over restricted airspace in the Middle East despite tensions in the region.”
These claims circulating on social media are incorrect and do not reflect our actual flight operations or safety protocols. Flight routes are planned using real‑time intelligence, global advisories, and continuous monitoring to ensure every journey remains safe, compliant, and reliable.
Commercial satellite imagery has shown extensive damage to key Iranian government and military sites after the United States and Israel launched their most ambitious campaign against Iran in decades
The Israeli military said it identified a fresh round of missiles launched from Iran on Thursday, the sixth day of a war engulfing the Middle East.
"A short while ago, the IDF (military) identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," the military said in a statement.
The only official account is @airarabiagroup, identified by the gold verification badge.
Booking confirmations and ticket details are only sent from official Air Arabia email addresses. Always retrieve and manage your booking through our official website. Please be cautious of messages, links, or accounts claiming to represent Air Arabia through unofficial channels.
Fujairah Police remind citizens and residents that during times of crisis or conflicts, sharing photos or videos on social media may unintentionally reveal sensitive information, such as
Precise geographical locations
Entry and exit points and access routes
Movements of individuals and vehicles
Details that could be exploited to harm community safety
Therefore, it is essential to act responsibly when taking photos or posting content, and to avoid sharing anything that may disclose information that could threaten security and public safety.
Iran's internet is "around 1 percent of ordinary levels" with a communication blackout sparked by the war with Israel and the United States entering a fifth day, monitor Netblocks said on Thursday.
"Iran's internet blackout has now exceeded 120 hours with connectivity still flatlining around 1 percent of ordinary levels," Netblocks said in a message posted on social media platform X.
"Meanwhile, an increasingly Orwellian environment is emerging as telcos threaten users who try to connect to the global internet with legal action."
Iranian state television said Iran had struck a US oil tanker in the Gulf with a missile on Thursday, the latest Iranian attack on the energy industry in the region.
The ship "was hit by a missile in the north of the Persian Gulf" and "is currently on fire", Iran's Revolutionary Guards said in a statement reported by state television.
The incident, which has not been independently confirmed, came as the Guards said they had "full control" of the Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Gulf to the Indian Ocean and is a vital oil and gas transit route.
Italy will send air defence assistance to Gulf countries hit by Iranian strikes in retaliation for US-Israeli attacks, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Thursday.
"Italy, like the UK, France and Germany, intends to send aid to the Gulf countries. We are clearly talking about defence, air defence, not just because they are friendly nations but because there are tens of thousands of Italians in that area and around 2,000 soldiers that we must protect," she told RTL 102.5 radio..
"And the Gulf is vital for supplies."
Zayed International Airport (AUH), in direct coordination with the Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Center - Abu Dhabi (ADCMC), has resumed limited flight operations following a period of disruption in a significant display of resilience from Abu Dhabi’s ecosystem.
Efforts were conducted over the past few days under strict coordination on safety protocols and in close cross-sector collaboration to ensure comprehensive support. This unified response included the provision of more than 4,300 complimentary hotel rooms across 74 hotels for approximately 7,000 passengers, ensuring those affected by scheduling changes were accommodated in comfort.
A second Iranian warship was heading towards Sri Lanka's territorial waters Thursday, a day after a US submarine destroyed an Iranian frigate, a minister told parliament.
Media minister Nalinda Jayatissa said the second Iranian warship was just outside Sri Lankan waters, but gave no further details. Official sources said the vessel was carrying more than 100 crew.
Following the limited resumption of flights at DXB and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC), CEO Paul Griffiths said he has been on the ground with senior leaders and the wider airport community to support frontline teams.
Griffiths also joined leaders from Dubai Police and General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai to directly assess operations and thank teams for their resilience.
Loud explosions and fighter jets could be heard over Tehran on Thursday, AFP journalists in the Iranian capital said, after Israel said it had launched a new wave of strikes.
Local media also reported a series of blasts in Tehran and its western outskirts.
An AFP journalist saw smoke rising from southern Tehran.
The Fars news agency reported an explosion in western Tehran, while the Shargh and Iran papers reported at least one explosion in Karaj a neighbouring city to the west.
The blasts came shortly after the Israeli military said it had begun "a large-scale wave of strikes against infrastructure" in the Iranian capital.
The first two repatriation flights bringing home Israelis stranded abroad by the Middle East war landed in Tel Aviv on Thursday, the transport ministry said.
The flights landed at Ben Gurion Airport on Thursday morning. Transport Minister Miri Regev said: "We are doing everything possible to bring every Israeli home safely."
Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz said his US counterpart Pete Hegseth assured him of Washington's firm backing for their joint military campaign against Iran and urged him to continue the operation "to the end".
"The Secretary of Defence said: 'Keep going to the end - we are with you,'" Katz said, referring to an overnight conversation between the two, according to a statement issued by the Israeli minister's office on Thursday.
Dubai Parks and Resorts, announced in a social media post, that it will be closed until Friday, March 6 as a precautionary safety measure in line with official guidance.
Guests who are purchased bookings or tickets are advised to check their website for the latest information before visiting.
Authorities in Kuwait have arrested three individuals for publishing social media content that authorities say insulted the country’s military institutions and harmed national interests.
According to the Ministry of Interior, two people were detained after posting video clips containing phrases and scenes mocking the Kuwaiti Armed Forces and belittling the efforts of the air defence system in carrying out its national duties.
Officials said investigations confirmed the pair filmed and shared the content online. They were subsequently detained and referred to the competent authorities for legal action.
In a separate case, another individual was arrested for publishing posts containing insults and misusing social media in a manner that could harm the country’s international relations. Authorities also said the account displayed images of leaders of designated terrorist organisations.
The Interior Ministry reiterated that social media users must comply with laws and regulations and avoid publishing content that undermines military institutions or damages the country’s interests. It warned that legal action will be taken against anyone found violating the law, particularly given the current regional circumstances
The Sharjah International Airport Authority has urged passengers to verify their flight status with airlines before heading to the airport, as most flights remain suspended.
The authority said access to the airport will be limited to passengers with confirmed bookings only, in order to maintain smooth traffic flow and manage operations efficiently.
Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy has completed repairs on several overhead power lines affected by falling debris.
Spokesperson Eng. Fatima Jawhar Hayat said five of nine damaged lines have been recommissioned following technical inspections and safety checks. The work was carried out under strict technical and security standards to ensure grid stability and continuous electricity supply.
The Ministry confirmed that all repair and security operations were executed efficiently according to contingency plans, with ongoing inspections to verify safety, enhance system readiness, and maintain reliable power across regions. Hayat emphasised that the electrical system is stable and operating efficiently, and the Ministry remains committed to energy sustainability and security.
Ain Dubai will remain closed on 5 and 6 March as a precautionary safety measure, following official guidance.
Visitors with existing bookings or tickets are advised to check the attraction’s website for the latest updates before planning their visit.
Iran launched a new wave of attacks Thursday morning at Israeli and American bases and threatened that the United States would "bitterly regret" torpedoing an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean while Israel said it had begun a "large-scale" attack on Tehran.
Israel announced multiple incoming missile attacks and air sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Iranian state television said additional strikes also targeted U.S. bases. The Israeli military said it launched targeted strikes in Lebanon at Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group in Beirut's southern suburbs and a "large-scale wave of strikes against infrastructure" in Iran's capital, without elaborating.
A series of blasts hit Tehran and its western outskirts on Thursday, local media reported, after Israel said it had launched another wave of strikes on the Iranian capital.
The Fars news agency reported an explosion in western Tehran, while the Shargh and Iran papers reported at least one explosion in Karaj a neighbouring city to the west.
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Thursday that "military assets" had been deployed to the Middle East as a contingency plan.
"I thank those Australians going into a dangerous situation in order to help their fellow Australians," Albanese told Australia's parliament.
The Australian leader did not give further details about the nature of the assets. Local outlet SBS News reported they were planes.
Global Village will stay closed until Friday, March 6, following official guidance and as a precaution to ensure public safety.
The Ministry of Interior has advised residents to stay indoors and only go out if absolutely necessary, while following official instructions to ensure public safety, Qatar News Agency reported.
The ministry posted the advisory on its official X account, emphasising that gathering at accident sites, photographing, or sharing clips of ongoing field developments can hinder authorities’ work and may lead to legal consequences.
The Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) responded to a distress call after a Malta-flagged cargo vessel was struck by two missiles near the Strait of Hormuz, the Oman News Agency reported. All 24 crew members were rescued and provided with medical attention, and authorities confirmed that everyone is in good health.
Qatar Airways has announced the continuation of its temporary suspension of flights due to the ongoing closure of the airspace over the State of Qatar. The airline said operations will remain paused until further notice, and passengers are advised to check their booking status and stay updated via official channels.
Lebanese state media said an Israeli strike killed a Hamas official on Thursday, the first reported targeted killing of a member of the Palestinian militant group since US-Israeli strikes on Iran triggered regional war.
Wassim Atallah al-Ali and his wife were killed when an "enemy drone targeted their home" in Beddawi, a Palestinian refugee camp near Tripoli, in a pre-dawn strike, the National News Agency (NNA) reported, describing the man as a senior Hamas official.
The House is preparing to vote Thursday on a war powers resolution to halt President Donald Trump's attack on Iran, a sign of unease in Congress over the rapidly widening conflict that is reordering U.S. priorities at home and abroad.
It's the second vote in as many days, after the Senate defeated a similar measure along party lines. Lawmakers are confronting the sudden reality of representing the American people in wartime and all that entails - with lives lost, dollars spent and alliances tested by a president's unilateral decision to go to war with Iran.
The tally in the House is expected to be tight, but the outcome will provide an early snapshot of the political support, or opposition, to the U.S.-Israel military operation and Trump's rationale for bypassing Congress, which alone has the power to declare war.
The Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD) is supporting travellers affected by recent disruptions in the UAE by providing free medical aid.
In a social media post, PAD reassured the community: “If you find yourself stranded in Dubai due to recent events, please know that we are here for you.”
The Pakistan Medical Centre is offering complimentary health support and medical assistance to those in need.
Travellers can reach out for help by calling 04 230 5000 or via WhatsApp at 054 306 9176.
UAE carriers have resumed limited and special flights while most regular services remain suspended due to ongoing regional airspace restrictions. Passengers are advised to travel only with confirmed bookings and to monitor airline websites and apps for real-time updates. Repatriation, cargo, and essential travel continue to be prioritised.
Etihad Airways: Flights suspended until 6:00 am UAE time, Friday, March 6.
Emirates: Flights suspended until 11:59 pm UAE time, Saturday, March 7.
Flydubai: Scheduled flights resume from 03-05; some routes remain affected by airspace restrictions.
Air Arabia: Flights suspended until 3:00 pm UAE time, Monday, March 9; limited flights continue under approvals.
Travel only with a confirmed ticket and airline instruction; access limited, safety remains top priority.
Air India has introduced flexible travel options as ongoing tensions in the Middle East continue to affect flight operations.
Passengers with confirmed bookings made on or before 28 February 2026 for flights to and from the Middle East, the UK, and Europe—travel scheduled up to 10 March 2026—can now opt for complimentary rescheduling or full refunds if their flights are cancelled.
The airline continues to closely monitor the situation and is committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew.
Passengers are advised to check updated flight status on airindia.com or contact the 24/7 Air India help centre for support.
The Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) has prohibited the photography, publication, or sharing of images, videos, or information relating to its military operations, installations, and defensive measures. According to Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the measure comes amid rising regional tensions and ongoing Iranian aggression, seeking to safeguard national security and protect the Kingdom’s vital interests.
Key points:
Applies to media, social platforms, and AI/fabricated content.
Covers any actions that may endanger military operations or installations.
Violations are punishable under Bahraini law.
Citizens/residents should follow official sources and avoid military sites.
The BDF stresses that adherence is essential to ensure the safety of armed forces, civilians, and the stability of the Kingdom.
Iranian news agency Tasnim reported Thursday that several explosions were heard in Tehran and that Iran had activated its defences.
The blasts came after Iran launched several rounds of missiles at Israel early Thursday.
Etihad Airways has warned travellers about fake social media accounts impersonating the airline and contacting passengers online, urging the public to remain cautious when interacting with accounts claiming to represent the company.
In a statement shared on its official account on X, the airline said it had identified several fraudulent profiles posing as Etihad and attempting to communicate with guests through social media platforms. The company cautioned that these accounts may try to obtain personal information from users.
Etihad stressed that it will never request passwords, one-time verification codes, payment details or any other sensitive information through social media messages, advising customers to exercise care when responding to unsolicited online communications.
Dubai: Dubai Airports has confirmed that most flights are still suspended, urging passengers not to travel to the airport unless their airline has officially confirmed their departure time.
In an update issued by the airport operator, travellers were advised not to come to the airport unless they have received confirmation from their airline, warning that passengers without confirmed departures may not be able to access the terminals.
Dubai Airports said entry to airport halls will be restricted to passengers whose flights have been confirmed by airlines, as part of measures to manage operations and prevent overcrowding at the terminals.
Authorities also urged travellers to contact their airlines directly for the latest updates on flight schedules and departure times, stressing that passengers should verify their travel status before heading to the airport to avoid congestion and disruption.
The UAE’s Ministry of Economy and Tourism has called on the public to report any cases of food price increases or commercial violations, urging consumers to submit complaints through the ministry’s official channels.
The ministry said reports can be filed through the electronic consumer complaints service on its website (https://www.moet.gov.ae/consumer-complaints1), or by contacting the ministry via phone or WhatsApp at 8001222, as well as through email. The move aims to strengthen market monitoring and ensure compliance with consumer protection regulations.
It also reassured the public that the country’s strategic food reserves remain sufficient to meet national needs, adding that essential goods are available in reassuring quantities across all emirates. The ministry confirmed that supply chains continue to operate normally, ensuring stable availability of food products throughout the country.
Explosions were heard in Jerusalem on Thursday after warnings of incoming Iranian missile fire, AFP journalists said, with Israel's emergency services reporting no casualties.
Israel's military has issued three separate alerts warning of Iranian missile launches in under two hours. There were no reports of significant impact and residents have been cleared to leave their shelters.
Saudi Arabia’s defence forces intercepted and destroyed three drones east of Al Kharj Governorate, according to an official statement.
The spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence of Saudi Arabia confirmed that the unmanned aerial vehicles were detected and neutralised before reaching their intended targets.
The development was reported by the Saudi Press Agency, which cited the ministry’s spokesperson.
The Kuwait General Administration of Customs has ordered all land, sea and air crossings to stop the export of foodstuffs, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.
The move follows Minister of Commerce and Industry Decision No. 20 of 2026, aimed at safeguarding food security and stabilising the domestic market.
According to the Kuwait News Agency, customs departments have been instructed to enforce the ban and take action against violators.
Authorities also confirmed that radiation monitoring systems at border points recorded no abnormal readings, with all indicators remaining within safe limits.
The Ministry of Interior of Kuwait has dismissed reports circulating online and in some media suggesting an incident near Mubarak Al Kabir port.
According to the ministry, the alleged event took place at least 60 km from the port, outside Kuwait’s territorial waters.
The Kuwait News Agency cited the ministry urging the public to avoid spreading unverified information and to rely on official statements.
A tanker was hit by a "large explosion" in the waters off Kuwait, causing an oil spill, British maritime security agency UKMTO said Thursday.
"The Master of a tanker at anchor, reports witnessing and hearing a large explosion on the port side then seeing a small craft leave the vicinity" off the Gulf state's Mubarak Al-Kabeer area, the agency posted on X.
"There is oil in the water coming from a cargo tank which could have some environmental impact".
Iran launched a round of missiles at Israel on Thursday, the Israeli military and Tehran's state media said, triggering alerts in several areas including Tel Aviv, with no immediate reports of casualties.
After a lull of more than seven hours, Israel's military said it had "identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel".
"Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," it added.
Iran's state broadcaster IRIB also reported the launches.
There were no reports of casualties from the missile fire, and the military has cleared Israelis to leave their shelters.
Qatar’s authorities have begun evacuating residents living near the US Embassy in Doha as a temporary precautionary measure, according to the Qatar Ministry of Interior.
The ministry said in a social media statement early on Thursday that the evacuation is being carried out by the relevant authorities as part of measures aimed at safeguarding public safety.
Officials confirmed that suitable accommodation has been arranged for residents affected by the measure as part of the necessary preventive actions.
The ministry also urged the public to rely on official and trusted sources for information and updates.
The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the attempted targeting of the Republic of Turkey with an Iranian ballistic missile. The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) air defense systems successfully destroyed the missile before it reached Turkish territory. The UAE considers these hostile acts a serious escalation, a flagrant violation of state sovereignty, and a direct threat to regional security and stability.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the expansion of attacks to additional countries is condemned under all legal and political norms, and constitutes a serious escalation that undermines de-escalation efforts and heightens regional tensions.
Bahraini authorities revealed that the country's air defence systems have continued to intercept successive waves of Iranian terrorist aggression.
A General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) statement carried by Bahrain News Agency (BNA), said that since the onset of these attacks, the BDF's air defences have destroyed 74 missiles and 117 drones targeting the Kingdom's airspace, territorial waters, and land.
Iranian intelligence has quietly conveyed to the United States that Tehran may be open to discussions on ending the war, CNN reported quoting sources "familiar with indirect communications".
The messages were reportedly passed through a third country to the Central Intelligence Agency. But US officials say no negotiations are currently underway, and any diplomatic “off-ramps” appear distant at best.
So far, the backchannel has not produced substantive talks on de-escalation.
The Pentagon describes the conflict as entering a more aggressive phase aimed at crippling Iran’s missiles and drones and preventing it from acquiring a nuclear weapon.
During a Wednesday briefing, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said the United States was “just getting started,” after announcing the IRGC'S air force and navy had been "obliterated", signaling that military pressure — not diplomacy — remains the priority.
US lawmakers are pushing for a clear "endgame" strategy, possibly including a concrete diplomatic pathway. What's left of Iranian leaderships have shown little public appetite for talks, even as strikes continue to thin senior ranks and intensify pressure on IRGC's ability to mount counter-attacks.
Republican senators on Wednesday voted down a war-powers resolution that would have required President Donald Trump to obtain congressional approval before ordering future US military action against Iran, with the measure failing 47–53 along party lines.
The bipartisan proposal aimed to rein in the president’s authority and reassert Congress’s constitutional role in authorising sustained hostilities, but most Republicans defended Trump’s actions as within his existing powers.
The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority called on members of the public to adhere to official instructions when hearing early-warning messages.
UAE authorities stressed that the purpose of these messages is to protect public safety and ensure the community’s readiness to face risks.
As the campaign enters its fifth day, US Joint Chiefs Chairman General Dan Caine announced an expansion of strikes, stating the US “will now begin to expand inland, striking progressively deeper into Iranian territory.”
Turkey on Wednesday warned Iran against actions that could widen the regional war after a missile launched from Iranian territory towards Turkish airspace was intercepted by Nato defence systems.
Air defence interceptions: On March 4, UAE air defence systems successfully intercepted three ballistic missiles and 121 of 129 drones detected over the country. Since the start of Iranian aggression, 189 missiles and 941 drones have been tracked, with most neutralised. The attacks caused three fatalities and 78 minor injuries, along with minor to moderate damage to civilian facilities.
Dubai authorities confirmed that loud sounds reported across the emirate were due to interception operations, with no injuries reported.
Overstay fines waived: The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security exempted travellers unable to depart due to airspace closures from fines on delayed departures, covering visitors and residents, effective from 28 February 2026. Airport teams continue assisting affected passengers.
Spring break announced: UAE schools and universities will observe Spring Break from 9 to 22 March, resuming classes on 23 March. Sharjah private schools follow the same schedule.
Travel updates: Residents stranded abroad have begun returning via Oman and special charter flights. Fujairah International Airport, in partnership with SalamAir, is operating charter flights to India, Turkey, and Pakistan on 4–5 March.
Pharmaceutical security: The Emirates Drug Establishment confirmed that medicine and medical supply reserves remain secure and sufficient, with ongoing monitoring of stock levels and supply chains.
Ports and logistics: DP World reported that all Jebel Ali Port terminals are operating normally, handling over 15 million TEUs annually, along with bulk and Ro-Ro cargo, with enhanced safety measures in place.
Practical advice for residents: Residents are being advised to follow official emergency guidance if alerts are issued and prioritise personal safety measures. For the latest information on security and travel, official UAE government sources remain the most reliable reference