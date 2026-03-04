US-Israel-Iran war Day 6: Iran-Israel strikes continue; UAE extends limited flights

Air defence interceptions: On March 4, UAE air defence systems successfully intercepted three ballistic missiles and 121 of 129 drones detected over the country. Since the start of Iranian aggression, 189 missiles and 941 drones have been tracked, with most neutralised. The attacks caused three fatalities and 78 minor injuries, along with minor to moderate damage to civilian facilities.

Dubai authorities confirmed that loud sounds reported across the emirate were due to interception operations, with no injuries reported.

Overstay fines waived: The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security exempted travellers unable to depart due to airspace closures from fines on delayed departures, covering visitors and residents, effective from 28 February 2026. Airport teams continue assisting affected passengers.

Spring break announced: UAE schools and universities will observe Spring Break from 9 to 22 March, resuming classes on 23 March. Sharjah private schools follow the same schedule.

Travel updates: Residents stranded abroad have begun returning via Oman and special charter flights. Fujairah International Airport, in partnership with SalamAir, is operating charter flights to India, Turkey, and Pakistan on 4–5 March.

Pharmaceutical security: The Emirates Drug Establishment confirmed that medicine and medical supply reserves remain secure and sufficient, with ongoing monitoring of stock levels and supply chains.

Ports and logistics: DP World reported that all Jebel Ali Port terminals are operating normally, handling over 15 million TEUs annually, along with bulk and Ro-Ro cargo, with enhanced safety measures in place.

Practical advice for residents: Residents are being advised to follow official emergency guidance if alerts are issued and prioritise personal safety measures. For the latest information on security and travel, official UAE government sources remain the most reliable reference