GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Dubai Airports CEO gives status update on DXB, DWC as UAE repatriates visitors

Passengers asked not to travel unless airline confirms departure time

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The past few days have been unprecedented, but together with collaboration and resilience, we are navigating with confidence, says Paul Griffiths.
The past few days have been unprecedented, but together with collaboration and resilience, we are navigating with confidence, says Paul Griffiths.
Dubai Airports' LinkedIn

Dubai: Flights have resumed on a limited basis at Dubai’s airports, with the chief executive of Dubai Airports confirming that operations are being closely monitored during this recovery phase.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Following the limited resumption of flights at DXB and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC), CEO Paul Griffiths said he has been on the ground with senior leaders and the wider airport community to support frontline teams.

Griffiths also joined leaders from Dubai Police and General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai to directly assess operations and thank teams for their resilience.

“The past few days have been unprecedented, but together with collaboration and resilience, we are navigating with confidence,” Griffiths said in a LinkedIn statement.

He said teams at DXB and DWC had shown “exceptional professionalism and commitment under pressure”, adding that at an airport of DXB’s scale, “the safety of our customers, people, and partners will always come first.”

Dubai Airports said the partial resumption of flights has only been possible through close coordination across the airport community and stakeholders, aligned and working together at every level.

As flights gradually resume, passengers have started returning to terminals. Teams are focused on welcoming travellers and ensuring every journey is safe and supported.

However, passengers have been reminded not to travel to the airport unless they have been contacted by their airline with a confirmed departure time.

Dubai Airports said it will continue to monitor conditions closely and share updates as schedules and arrangements evolve, with safety remaining the top priority.

UAE airports have mostly paused regular scheduled flights due to regional airspace closures; still, airlines are operating limited and special services to bring residents and citizens home. UAE national carriers Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia have suspended scheduled operations until March 9 in some cases.

However, special repatriation flights are being organised by various embassies to various destinations around the world.

Many travellers are also using approved repatriation and charter flights from Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah while normal operations slowly resume.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai to partially resume flights from today evening

Dubai to partially resume flights from today evening

1m read
File photo of aircraft parked on the tarmac at Dubai airports after flight operations were suspended amid regional airspace closures.

Dubai airports suspend flights until further notice

1m read
Dubai Mall on New Year's Eve. The emirate recorded 19.59 million overnight visitors between January and December 2025 — a 5 per cent increase compared to last year.

Dubai's record run sets stage for DWC era

4m read
The first crewed aerial taxi took off from Margham and landed at Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC). Photo used for illustrative purposes.

DXB CEO wants to use VIP tunnel for air taxi passengers

3m read