Dubai Airports CEO gives status update on DXB, DWC as UAE repatriates visitors

Passengers asked not to travel unless airline confirms departure time
Dubai: Flights have resumed on a limited basis at Dubai’s airports, with the chief executive of Dubai Airports confirming that operations are being closely monitored during this recovery phase.
Following the limited resumption of flights at DXB and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC), CEO Paul Griffiths said he has been on the ground with senior leaders and the wider airport community to support frontline teams.
Griffiths also joined leaders from Dubai Police and General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai to directly assess operations and thank teams for their resilience.
“The past few days have been unprecedented, but together with collaboration and resilience, we are navigating with confidence,” Griffiths said in a LinkedIn statement.
He said teams at DXB and DWC had shown “exceptional professionalism and commitment under pressure”, adding that at an airport of DXB’s scale, “the safety of our customers, people, and partners will always come first.”
Dubai Airports said the partial resumption of flights has only been possible through close coordination across the airport community and stakeholders, aligned and working together at every level.
As flights gradually resume, passengers have started returning to terminals. Teams are focused on welcoming travellers and ensuring every journey is safe and supported.
However, passengers have been reminded not to travel to the airport unless they have been contacted by their airline with a confirmed departure time.
Dubai Airports said it will continue to monitor conditions closely and share updates as schedules and arrangements evolve, with safety remaining the top priority.
UAE airports have mostly paused regular scheduled flights due to regional airspace closures; still, airlines are operating limited and special services to bring residents and citizens home. UAE national carriers Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia have suspended scheduled operations until March 9 in some cases.
However, special repatriation flights are being organised by various embassies to various destinations around the world.
Many travellers are also using approved repatriation and charter flights from Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah while normal operations slowly resume.