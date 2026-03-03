GOLD/FOREX
flydubai partially resumes flights as limited services operate

Passengers are warned not to go to the airport unless called

Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
Dubai: flydubai’s schedule has partially resumed on March 3, with limited flights operating from Terminals 2 and 3 at Dubai International Airport (DXB).

The airline said it is prioritising customers who are affected by the disruption.

“This is an evolving situation, which we continue to monitor closely in coordination with the relevant authorities and stakeholders. We are working diligently to ramp up operations once temporary restrictions are lifted,” a flydubai spokesperson said on the afternoon of March 3.

It is not immediately clear which destinations the airline will be flying to.

“Customers are advised not to travel to the airport unless they have been contacted directly by flydubai with a confirmed departure time. Affected customers must update their contact information in the Manage Booking section on flydubai.com and regularly check for updates from flydubai or their travel agent.”

The airline stressed that safety remains the priority.

“The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority. We would like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding.”

The latest update comes as UAE carriers adjust schedules amid ongoing regional airspace restrictions. Emirates and Etihad have earlier suspended scheduled commercial flights, with limited repatriation and special services operating subject to approvals.

Passengers across the UAE are being advised to check directly with their airlines before travelling to the airport, as schedules remain subject to change.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
