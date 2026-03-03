flydubai partially resumes flights as limited services operate

Passengers are warned not to go to the airport unless called
Dubai: flydubai’s schedule has partially resumed on March 3, with limited flights operating from Terminals 2 and 3 at Dubai International Airport (DXB).
The airline said it is prioritising customers who are affected by the disruption.
“This is an evolving situation, which we continue to monitor closely in coordination with the relevant authorities and stakeholders. We are working diligently to ramp up operations once temporary restrictions are lifted,” a flydubai spokesperson said on the afternoon of March 3.
It is not immediately clear which destinations the airline will be flying to.
“Customers are advised not to travel to the airport unless they have been contacted directly by flydubai with a confirmed departure time. Affected customers must update their contact information in the Manage Booking section on flydubai.com and regularly check for updates from flydubai or their travel agent.”
The airline stressed that safety remains the priority.
“The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority. We would like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding.”
The latest update comes as UAE carriers adjust schedules amid ongoing regional airspace restrictions. Emirates and Etihad have earlier suspended scheduled commercial flights, with limited repatriation and special services operating subject to approvals.
Passengers across the UAE are being advised to check directly with their airlines before travelling to the airport, as schedules remain subject to change.