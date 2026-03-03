GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Etihad Airways urges passengers not to travel to Abu Dhabi airport

Passengers urged to check flight status and rebook if needed

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Etihad has extended the suspension of all scheduled commercial flights to and from Abu Dhabi until 2:00 pm UAE time on Wednesday
Etihad has extended the suspension of all scheduled commercial flights to and from Abu Dhabi until 2:00 pm UAE time on Wednesday
Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways has urged guests and members of the public not to travel to the airport unless they have been contacted directly and provided with confirmed ticket details. Access may be restricted for those without verified travel documentation.

Passengers are advised to check their flight status at etihad.com and await further communication from the airline.

The airline emphasised that safety remains the highest priority and thanked travellers for their cooperation.

Etihad extends flight suspension

Etihad Airways has extended the suspension of all scheduled commercial flights to and from Abu Dhabi until 2:00 pm UAE time on Wednesday, March 4, citing ongoing regional airspace disruptions.

Guidance for travellers:

  • Check flight status at etihad.com before heading to the airport.

  • Ensure contact details are up to date in your booking.

  • Guests with tickets issued on or before 28 February 2026, for travel up to 7 March, may rebook free of charge on Etihad-operated flights until 18 March.

  • Refund requests for flights until 7 March can be submitted via Etihad’s online form or through travel agents.

  • Etihad noted a high volume of calls and encouraged passengers seeking refunds to use the online form to avoid delays.

The airline reiterated that safety remains the top priority and thanked passengers for their cooperation.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Lekshmy Pavithran
Lekshmy PavithranAssistant Online Editor
Lekshmy is a rockstar in the digital newsroom! With nearly two decades of experience, she revels in breaking news, riding viral trends, and spotting those hidden stories everyone else misses. As the Assistant Online Editor, she steers the homepage, blending editorial brilliance with a no-nonsense approach. Whether it’s UAE headlines, global affairs, business stories, or the latest buzz in entertainment and sports, Lekshmy is always on top of the game, delivering real-time coverage with precision. Her work ethic? Clarity, impact, and a dash of flair. All that is evident in her in-depth stories, special reports and explainers. Add in her social media savvy, and it’s no wonder she consistently cranks out content that gets eyeballs and keeps them coming back for more.
Show More
Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Check flight status, rebook or claim refund as airline cites safety concerns

Etihad extends suspension of Abu Dhabi flights

1m read
Regional airspace closures are disrupting Etihad Airways’ operations to and from Abu Dhabi.

Etihad halts Abu Dhabi flights to March 3 amid war

2m read
Passengers on cancelled flights can also request a full refund through the airline’s website or via their travel agents

Etihad suspends flights until 2am on Monday

1m read
Regional airspace closures are disrupting Etihad Airways’ operations to and from Abu Dhabi.

Etihad suspends Abu Dhabi departures until March 1

1m read