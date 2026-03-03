Etihad Airways urges passengers not to travel to Abu Dhabi airport

Passengers urged to check flight status and rebook if needed
Etihad Airways has urged guests and members of the public not to travel to the airport unless they have been contacted directly and provided with confirmed ticket details. Access may be restricted for those without verified travel documentation.
Passengers are advised to check their flight status at etihad.com and await further communication from the airline.
The airline emphasised that safety remains the highest priority and thanked travellers for their cooperation.
Etihad Airways has extended the suspension of all scheduled commercial flights to and from Abu Dhabi until 2:00 pm UAE time on Wednesday, March 4, citing ongoing regional airspace disruptions.
Check flight status at etihad.com before heading to the airport.
Ensure contact details are up to date in your booking.
Guests with tickets issued on or before 28 February 2026, for travel up to 7 March, may rebook free of charge on Etihad-operated flights until 18 March.
Refund requests for flights until 7 March can be submitted via Etihad’s online form or through travel agents.
Etihad noted a high volume of calls and encouraged passengers seeking refunds to use the online form to avoid delays.
The airline reiterated that safety remains the top priority and thanked passengers for their cooperation.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.