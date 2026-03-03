Catastrophic miscalculation: How Iran widened its own war

By its actions, the regime has rendered its oft-repeated ambition of expelling US forces from the Gulf an increasingly distant dream, given its reckless capacity to deepen fears rather than build trust and promote security. If Iran’s leaders have succeeded in any respect during this war, it is only in uniting the region and much of the world against them, constructing a vast wall of isolation between their regime and the international community. They have unmistakably made clear the extent of the threat they pose to international peace and security. In doing so, they have left no room for humanitarian or political sympathy, nor for serious discourse about international law. They have silenced advocates of peace at a moment when global public opinion witnesses deliberate attacks on innocent civilians in Gulf cities — people whose only “crime” is being Iran’s neighbours.