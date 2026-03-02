Escalation as strategy or geopolitical dilemma? The Gulf at the heart of global shifts

The regional as well as the global scene is no longer merely drifting toward conflict; it is accelerating into a new and dangerous phase of open confrontation. The military strikes launched by the United States and Israel against Iran on 28 February 2026 marked a watershed moment in an already fragile regional regime and international order. What had previously been a shadow confrontation — managed through deterrence, proxies, and calibrated escalation — has now shifted into direct and overt military engagement, with profound implications not only for the Middle East but also for the global system at large.